Portrait of a Woman Seated at a Table (1896) watercolor by Will Houghton. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.
Portrait of a Woman Seated at a Table (1896) watercolor by Will Houghton. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced watercolor by rawpixel.

Public Domain
9700609

