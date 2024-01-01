rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700625
"The sword is drawn, the Navy upholds it!" (1856-1919) chromolithograph art by Kenyon Cox, N.A. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9700625

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

