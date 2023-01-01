Reliquary Bust of Saint Balbina psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9700843 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3494 x 3494 px | 300 dpi | 87.17 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3494 x 3494 px | 300 dpi