Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefamilypaperpersonartdrawingadultpaintingpenThe Virgin and Child with Saint Clare and Saint Francis by School of the Carracci FamilyOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1094 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2736 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseCoronation of the Virgin, with the Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence by Federico Zuccarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974297/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer camp Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748081/summer-camp-facebook-post-templateView licenseDying Man Being Consoled by Christ on the Cross, Virgin and Saints by Gottfried Bernhard Goetzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970564/image-paper-christ-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseFamily ties poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570023/family-ties-poster-templateView licenseGroup of Figures (recto) Fragment of a Female Head (verso) by Niccolò Martinellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986749/image-paper-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt camp poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540460/art-camp-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMartyrdom of Saint Bartholomew by Unknown artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033388/martyrdom-saint-bartholomew-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain licenseFamily activities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543070/family-activities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Virgin, the Holy Women, and Saints John, James and Joseph of Arimathea, with Christ on the Way to Calvary by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976281/image-paper-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614160/family-fun-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApproval of the Rules of the Franciscan Order by Pope Innocent III in 1209 by Livio Agrestihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975220/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Preaching to Heathens by Style of Charles Joseph Natoirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033410/saint-preaching-heathens-style-charles-joseph-natoireFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052680/black-history-poster-templateView licenseStudies of a Figure Bending Over, Two Putti, and an Arm (recto); Rest on the Flight into Egypt (verso) by Cesare Rossettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002005/image-paper-angel-frameFree Image from public domain licenseArt drawing background, aesthetic education designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519648/art-drawing-background-aesthetic-education-designView licenseStanding Putto (recto); Saint Jude the Evangelist (verso) by Alberti, Cherubino, Style ofhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033343/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLearning center post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613829/learning-center-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStudy for the Vision of Saint Francis of Assisi Taken to Heaven in a Fiery Chariot by Jacopo Ligozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8973463/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamily vacation illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712278/family-vacation-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSeated Virgin and Child with Bishop Saint and Monastic Saint, and Saint John the Baptist by Bernardino Campihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979829/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt drawing background, aesthetic education designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517979/art-drawing-background-aesthetic-education-designView licenseScene From Roman History by Thomas Blanchethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017214/scene-from-roman-history-thomas-blanchetFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Jerome by Bartolomeo Passarottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024700/saint-jerome-bartolomeo-passarottiFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496658/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseTrinity with the Virgin, and Ten Saints by Tommaso Manzuolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980247/trinity-with-the-virgin-and-ten-saints-tommaso-manzuoliFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050846/black-history-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Jerome by Jusepe de Riberahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049597/saint-jerome-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain licenseStorytime Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444313/storytime-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Temptation of Saint Anthony by Giambattista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971796/the-temptation-saint-anthony-giambattista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseChild's play Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597887/childs-play-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Saint (Ambrose?) Exorcising the Devil by Giovan Battista della Roverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982411/bishop-saint-ambrose-exorcising-the-devil-giovan-battista-della-rovereFree Image from public domain licenseKids' art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482406/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMars (or Alexander?) Distributing the Victor's Wreaths by Andrea Seminohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016880/mars-or-alexander-distributing-the-victors-wreaths-andrea-seminoFree Image from public domain licenseFind balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints (recto); Study of Arm (verso) by Bartolomeo Ramenghi, the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983246/image-paper-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful creative workshop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20397180/colorful-creative-workshop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBirth of Adonis by Giulio Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974798/birth-adonis-giulio-romanoFree Image from public domain license