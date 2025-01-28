Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageold oakoak treewoodland historytree drawingforest treeoak branchplanttreeUntitled by Eugène CuvelierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2340 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTrees environment aesthetic, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057402/trees-environment-aesthetic-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseOlivier, Nice (Olive Tree, Nice) by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964405/olivier-nice-olive-tree-nice-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865241/watercolor-forest-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy in the Barbizon Forest by Constant Faminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055154/study-the-barbizon-forest-constant-faminFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889110/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license[Untitled]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12312605/untitled-sourced-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865973/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWindsor Park, Deer Feedinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852151/windsor-park-deer-feedingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865851/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCarrefour De L'Epine, #43 by Eugène Cuvelierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800639/carrefour-lepine-43-eugene-cuvelierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889151/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Park at Saint-Cloud by Eugène Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266174/the-park-saint-cloud-eugene-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199875/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseUntitled by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053471/untitled-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889069/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseVersailles, Coin de Parc by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964365/versailles-coin-parc-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367463/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseOn the Mole by Alfred Roslinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013082/the-mole-alfred-roslingFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980456/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView license[Man in a Forest Landscape]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851786/man-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseFairy flying forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663711/fairy-flying-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVersailles, Bosquet de l'Arc de Triomphe by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045911/versailles-bosquet-larc-triomphe-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980452/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseHollow Oak Tree, Fontainebleauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851362/hollow-oak-tree-fontainebleauFree Image from public domain licenseFairy flying forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663751/fairy-flying-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseView on Apache Lake, Sierra Blanca Range, Arizona by Timothy O'Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029115/view-apache-lake-sierra-blanca-range-arizona-timothy-osullivanFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment aesthetic png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054415/trees-environment-aesthetic-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseMarion River At Bassett Camp by Seneca Ray Stoddardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795937/marion-river-bassett-camp-seneca-ray-stoddardFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment aesthetic, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057420/trees-environment-aesthetic-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseWatersmeet, The Cottage and Streams by Francis Bedfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013233/watersmeet-the-cottage-and-streams-francis-bedfordFree Image from public domain licenseWizard in a forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663085/wizard-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseParc de Couranceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850903/parc-courancesFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058309/trees-environment-border-background-editable-designView licenseRook Shooting by Henry Peach Robinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047254/rook-shooting-henry-peach-robinsonFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058308/trees-environment-border-background-editable-designView license[Untitled]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12310523/untitled-sourced-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058282/trees-environment-border-background-editable-designView licensePrès le Bodmer (Close to the Bodmer Oak) by Eugène Cuvelierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800494/photo-image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058289/trees-environment-border-background-editable-designView licenseBesneeuwd boslandschap in Ede (1906) by Willem Witsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13776847/besneeuwd-boslandschap-ede-1906-willem-witsenFree Image from public domain license