Three couples sharing umbrellas by Torii Kiyomitsu I
Genderless fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725533/genderless-fashion-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II as Ono no Yorikaze in the play "Ono no Tofu Aoyagi Suzuri," performed at the Morita Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701859/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Genderless fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307290/genderless-fashion-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II by Torii Kiyomitsu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956577/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
In love couple remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059097/love-couple-remixView license
Boys Masquerading as Chinese by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945763/boys-masquerading-chinese-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain license
Love blog poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428968/love-blog-poster-templateView license
The Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Jo and Ichimura Kichigoro as Uba in a scene from Takasago by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955423/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Men of Fashion - A Set of Three (Wakashu sanpukutsui) by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946776/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Love blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271300/love-blog-banner-templateView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I looking at a guidebook to the pleasure quarters by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948615/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Love blog Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429015/love-blog-facebook-story-templateView license
The Actors Yamashita Kinsaku II and Segawa Kikunojo II by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021160/the-actors-yamashita-kinsaku-and-segawa-kikunojo-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Editable couple fashion, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307258/editable-couple-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Ohatsu and Ichikawa Yaozo II as her lover Tokubei in the play "Yoni Osaka Nitsui no Meoto,"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019961/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Love blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428901/love-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Edo no Haru Meisho Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021045/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271265/emotional-support-blog-banner-templateView license
The Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043045/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ+ couple cooking doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364597/lgbtq-couple-cooking-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
The Actors Onoe Kikugoro I and Sanogawa Ichimatsu I dressed as mendicant monks (komuso) by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945401/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ+ couple cooking doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365902/lgbtq-couple-cooking-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
New Year's entertainers before standing screen of tiger by Torii Kiyomitsu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947061/new-years-entertainers-before-standing-screen-tiger-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Married couple doodle oval frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9416988/married-couple-doodle-oval-frame-editable-designView license
Entertainers by Torii Kiyomitsu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956901/entertainers-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Happy couple sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039739/happy-couple-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II holding an umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954087/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-holding-umbrella-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Gay couple cooking doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407675/gay-couple-cooking-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Actors Ichikawa Raizo I as a peddler of tea whisks and Nakamura Matsue I as Yuya Gozen in the play "Daijobu Takadate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042707/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Couple matching outfit background, creative fashion collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834372/couple-matching-outfit-background-creative-fashion-collage-editable-designView license
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Miwa and Ichimura Kamezo I as Hikoso in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043014/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Married couple doodle frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576939/married-couple-doodle-frame-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as shirabyoshi dancer Makomo no Mae in the joruri "Iru ni Makase Yumiharizuki," performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701338/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Couple dance doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477133/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
The Autumn Shower, from "Sharing an Umbrella: A Set of Three (Aigasa sanpukutsui)" by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952526/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Couple dance doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9380267/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Kumenosuke and Takinaka Hidematsu I as Oume, from "Sharing an Umbrella: A Triptych (Aigasa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951022/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ+ couple cooking doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9466986/lgbtq-couple-cooking-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Three Young Women with Pets by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948657/three-young-women-with-pets-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license