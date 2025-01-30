Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese couplepatternpersonartmanclothingdrawingadultThree couples sharing umbrellas by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 886 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2214 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGenderless fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725533/genderless-fashion-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II as Ono no Yorikaze in the play "Ono no Tofu Aoyagi Suzuri," performed at the Morita Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701859/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGenderless fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307290/genderless-fashion-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II by Torii Kiyomitsu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956577/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseIn love couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059097/love-couple-remixView licenseBoys Masquerading as Chinese by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945763/boys-masquerading-chinese-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428968/love-blog-poster-templateView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Jo and Ichimura Kichigoro as Uba in a scene from Takasago by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955423/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Men of Fashion - A Set of Three (Wakashu sanpukutsui) by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946776/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271300/love-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I looking at a guidebook to the pleasure quarters by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948615/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429015/love-blog-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Actors Yamashita Kinsaku II and Segawa Kikunojo II by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021160/the-actors-yamashita-kinsaku-and-segawa-kikunojo-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable couple fashion, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307258/editable-couple-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Ohatsu and Ichikawa Yaozo II as her lover Tokubei in the play "Yoni Osaka Nitsui no Meoto,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019961/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428901/love-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Edo no Haru Meisho Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021045/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEmotional support blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271265/emotional-support-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043045/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ couple cooking doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364597/lgbtq-couple-cooking-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Actors Onoe Kikugoro I and Sanogawa Ichimatsu I dressed as mendicant monks (komuso) by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945401/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ couple cooking doodle desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365902/lgbtq-couple-cooking-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseNew Year's entertainers before standing screen of tiger by Torii Kiyomitsu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947061/new-years-entertainers-before-standing-screen-tiger-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseMarried couple doodle oval frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9416988/married-couple-doodle-oval-frame-editable-designView licenseEntertainers by Torii Kiyomitsu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956901/entertainers-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseHappy couple sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039739/happy-couple-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II holding an umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954087/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-holding-umbrella-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseGay couple cooking doodle desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407675/gay-couple-cooking-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Raizo I as a peddler of tea whisks and Nakamura Matsue I as Yuya Gozen in the play "Daijobu Takadate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042707/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCouple matching outfit background, creative fashion collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834372/couple-matching-outfit-background-creative-fashion-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Miwa and Ichimura Kamezo I as Hikoso in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043014/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMarried couple doodle frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576939/married-couple-doodle-frame-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as shirabyoshi dancer Makomo no Mae in the joruri "Iru ni Makase Yumiharizuki," performed at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701338/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477133/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Autumn Shower, from "Sharing an Umbrella: A Set of Three (Aigasa sanpukutsui)" by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952526/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9380267/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Kumenosuke and Takinaka Hidematsu I as Oume, from "Sharing an Umbrella: A Triptych (Aigasa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951022/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ couple cooking doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9466986/lgbtq-couple-cooking-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThree Young Women with Pets by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948657/three-young-women-with-pets-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license