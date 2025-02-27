rawpixel
Landscape with Heron and Boat by Nishimura Shigenaga
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926894/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Serving tea under a willow tree by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951234/serving-tea-under-willow-tree-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Beauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950414/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Yokihi (Chinese: Yang Guifei) with attendant by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701259/yokihi-chinese-yang-guifei-with-attendant-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927251/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Set of Three, Love Birds in Three Kinds of Music (Sampukutsui hiyoku no san kyoku) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010434/image-person-birds-artFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042243/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
The Portrait of Actors at the Ogura Cottage by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957627/the-portrait-actors-the-ogura-cottage-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042247/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Returning Sails at Yabase (Yabase no kihan), No. 3 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954805/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Louisiana Heron bird background, vintage animal illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695386/louisiana-heron-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView license
Bamboo and Tiger by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948410/bamboo-and-tiger-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Blue flower background, aesthetic grid patterned editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713629/blue-flower-background-aesthetic-grid-patterned-editable-designView license
Mandarin Ducks, from the series "Kashinsai" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949614/mandarin-ducks-from-the-series-kashinsai-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Blue flower HD wallpaper, aesthetic grid patterned editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713630/blue-flower-wallpaper-aesthetic-grid-patterned-editable-designView license
Eagle and Monkey by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950325/eagle-and-monkey-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
White flower HD wallpaper, aesthetic grid patterned editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550854/white-flower-wallpaper-aesthetic-grid-patterned-editable-designView license
Set of Three Hanging Scrolls, Day Dream Plays (Kakemono sampukutsui utsusu no asobi) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946089/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Louisiana Heron bird background, vintage animal illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692238/louisiana-heron-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Ushiwakamaru in the play "Kiichi Hogen Shinanguruma," performed at the Morita Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953338/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
White flower background, aesthetic grid patterned editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550834/white-flower-background-aesthetic-grid-patterned-editable-designView license
Descending Geese at Katada (Katada no rakugan), No. 7 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953930/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actors Otani Ryuzaemon II as Kajiwara Genta and Arashi Tominosuke I as Oiso no Tora in the play "Tamagushi Yosooi Soga,"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020255/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Otter & crocodile animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661557/otter-crocodile-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Silver Pheasant (Hakkan) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020791/silver-pheasant-hakkan-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Evening Glow at Seta (Seta no sekisho), No. 1 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953228/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
White flower iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic grid patterned editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550844/white-flower-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-grid-patterned-editable-designView license
The Overgrowth of Weeds, No. 15 from the series "Genji in Fifty-four Sheets (Genji gojuyonmai no uchi)" by Nishimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050163/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Spring fest party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460370/spring-fest-party-poster-templateView license
Woman Holding Kimono with Mt. Fuji above by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030910/woman-holding-kimono-with-mt-fuji-above-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Komachi at Sekidera (Sekidera Komachi), No. 5 from the series "Seven Komachi (Nana Komachi)" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951145/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Louisiana Heron bird background, vintage animal illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692341/louisiana-heron-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView license
Sleeping Young Woman with Mt. Fuji Above by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952836/sleeping-young-woman-with-mt-fuji-above-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Spring fest party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770357/spring-fest-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtesan Riding a Carp (parody of the Daoist Immortal Kinko [Chinese: Qin Gao]) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947188/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license