Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingcraftjapaneseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Hayano Kampei in the Play Kanadehon Chushin Najori no Kura, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 570 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1425 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Enya Hangan (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura (?), Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949868/image-cartoon-people-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kakogawa Honzo in the Play Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura, Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949437/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kakogawa Honzo, from the play "Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura," performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955752/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kakogawa Honzo, from the play "Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura," performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955937/image-cartoon-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oishi (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura (?), Performed at the Nakamora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951730/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Tonase in the Play Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949276/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Taira no Munekiyo (?) from the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka (?), Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951187/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633656/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Monk Renseibo in the Play Hatsumombi Kuruwa Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951740/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Shutokuin in the Play Tokimekuya O-Edo no Hatsuyuki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952306/image-cartoon-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669281/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actors Iwai Hanshiro IV as Okume (right), and Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Koshiba Yukienojo Disguised as the Eboshi Seller…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949402/image-cartoon-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday elephant, celebration paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616692/birthday-elephant-celebration-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseHalf-Length Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kazusa no Gorobei Tadamitsu in Act Three of the play Kitekaeru…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947947/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRight-Hand Page: The Actors Bando Hikosaburo III as Soga no Goro (right), and Segawa Kikunojo IV as Onna Asahina (left), in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948764/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903535/aesthetic-human-heart-health-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Matsuo-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054359/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Raizo II as Kojiro Masahira (right) and Ichikawa Danzo IV as Doi no Yataro (left), in the Play Kaomise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949590/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as the Palanquin Bearer Gohei in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951408/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as a Mendicant Monk (Gannin Bozu) in the Play Keisei Ide no Yamabuki, Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039065/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Renegade Monk Zenjibo Disguised as Dainichibo in the Play Edo no Fuji Wakayagi Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949519/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Ageha no Chokichi Disguised as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Kaido Ichi Yawaragi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949785/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHappy days podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693135/happy-days-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II, Possibly as Matsuya Soshichi, in the Play Chiyo no Hajime Ondo no Seto (Beginnings of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956803/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Karigane Bunshichi, Bando Mitsugoro I as An no Heibei, Ichikawa Danjuro V as Gokuin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020970/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license