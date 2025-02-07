Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian objectvictorianvelvetpatternartfloral patterncraftredPanelOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 486 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1216 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007566/panelFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025213/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002591/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseVintage textile pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027465/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026869/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006006/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036137/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027135/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026901/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006895/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007285/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseDecorative rose pattern, beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190588/decorative-rose-pattern-beige-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035701/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12885274/christmas-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006539/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027177/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12885174/christmas-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003711/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage green floral velvet patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006104/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482334/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseIntricate geometric textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006137/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692543/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseVintage floral red fabric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027871/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12885082/christmas-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025966/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseFragment (From a Vest)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052840/fragment-from-vestFree Image from public domain license