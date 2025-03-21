rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the monk Shunkan in the play "Shunkan Shima Monogatari," performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingcraft
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the Spirit of Lady Shiragiku in the Play Hatsu Midori Saiwai Soga, Performed at the…
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the Spirit of Lady Shiragiku in the Play Hatsu Midori Saiwai Soga, Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946558/image-cartoon-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Cute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remix
Cute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633656/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Female Fox-Fairy Otatsu-gitsune Disguised as Shizuka Gozen in the Play Kogane Saku Date…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Female Fox-Fairy Otatsu-gitsune Disguised as Shizuka Gozen in the Play Kogane Saku Date…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011300/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable design
Aesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903535/aesthetic-human-heart-health-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Ono Sadakuro in the Play Chuko Ryogoku Ori, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Seventh…
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Ono Sadakuro in the Play Chuko Ryogoku Ori, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Seventh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945820/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday elephant, celebration paper craft editable remix
Birthday elephant, celebration paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616692/birthday-elephant-celebration-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I as the Boatman Takihei (?) in the Play Ofunamori Ebi no Kaomise (?), Performed at the Kawarazaki…
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I as the Boatman Takihei (?) in the Play Ofunamori Ebi no Kaomise (?), Performed at the Kawarazaki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950001/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo (Danjuro V) as the Lady-in-Waiting Iwafuji in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the…
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo (Danjuro V) as the Lady-in-Waiting Iwafuji in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010918/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I as Kamei Rokuro Disguised as the Servant Dadahei in the Play Kimmenuki Genke no Kakutsuba…
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I as Kamei Rokuro Disguised as the Servant Dadahei in the Play Kimmenuki Genke no Kakutsuba…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948740/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actor Ichikawa Komazô II as Sukeroku by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Actor Ichikawa Komazô II as Sukeroku by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948610/actor-ichikawa-komazo-sukeroku-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Business game poster template, editable text and design
Business game poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617645/business-game-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Benkei in the Play Dai Danna Kanjincho, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Eleventh…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Benkei in the Play Dai Danna Kanjincho, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Eleventh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010898/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Hatakeyama Shigetada Disguised as Honjo Soheiji (?) in the Play Edo no Fuji Wakayagi Soga…
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Hatakeyama Shigetada Disguised as Honjo Soheiji (?) in the Play Edo no Fuji Wakayagi Soga…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949365/image-cartoon-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511710/gardener-flower-field-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
The Actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as Lady Tokiwa (Tokiwa Gozen) (?) in the Play Kimmenuki Genke no Kakutsuba (?), Performed at…
The Actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as Lady Tokiwa (Tokiwa Gozen) (?) in the Play Kimmenuki Genke no Kakutsuba (?), Performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011011/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Shirai Gompachi in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Shirai Gompachi in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010982/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Actor Sawamura Tamagashira as a Strolling Musician in the Play Dai Danna Kanjincho, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
The Actor Sawamura Tamagashira as a Strolling Musician in the Play Dai Danna Kanjincho, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948664/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012022/the-actor-segawa-tomisaburo-unidentified-role-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Man hugging heart, love paper craft element, editable design
Man hugging heart, love paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781591/man-hugging-heart-love-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955897/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Basketball week Instagram post template, editable design and text
Basketball week Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717011/basketball-weekView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Dozaburo Disguised as the Ruffian Tobei (?) in the Play Haru no Nishi Date-zome Soga…
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Dozaburo Disguised as the Ruffian Tobei (?) in the Play Haru no Nishi Date-zome Soga…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957191/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Basketball week poster template
Basketball week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804948/basketball-week-poster-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Hei Shinno Masakado in the Play Hana no O-Edo Masakado Matsuri, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Hei Shinno Masakado in the Play Hana no O-Edo Masakado Matsuri, Performed at the Ichimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054240/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery poster template
Art gallery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454130/art-gallery-poster-templateView license
Actor Ichikawa Komazô III as Nyosan no Miya (The Third Princess), Ukare Zatô (A Blind Street Performer), and Sakata no Kaidô…
Actor Ichikawa Komazô III as Nyosan no Miya (The Third Princess), Ukare Zatô (A Blind Street Performer), and Sakata no Kaidô…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020390/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Okaya in the Play Yomogi Fuku Noki no Tamamizu, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Fifth…
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Okaya in the Play Yomogi Fuku Noki no Tamamizu, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Fifth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021459/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Oiso no Tora in the Play Gohiiki no Hana Aikyo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in…
The Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Oiso no Tora in the Play Gohiiki no Hana Aikyo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039641/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Mori no Rammaru in “Muromacho Chronicle in Kana Script” (“Kanagaki Muromachi bundan”) by…
Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Mori no Rammaru in “Muromacho Chronicle in Kana Script” (“Kanagaki Muromachi bundan”) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949208/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license