Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperpersonartdrawingpaintingjapanesejapanThe Hahakigi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hahakigi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2172 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Aoi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Aoi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019660/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseThe Hanachirusato Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hanachirusato), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010955/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Kiritsubo Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Kiritsubo), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947548/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseThe Yugao Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Yugao), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019672/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Utsusemi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Utsusemi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039479/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Momiji-no-ga Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Momiji-no-ga), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039842/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sakaki Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Sakaki), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045954/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669281/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Waka Murasaki Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Waka Murasaki), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944815/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Hana-no-en Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hana-no-en), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944861/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596783/martial-arts-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Suetsumuhana Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Suetsumuhana), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944909/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseA Woman Nomori (Onna Nomori), no. 11 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054758/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Servant Choryo (Yakko Choryo), no. 6 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011039/image-paper-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576463/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMurasaki Shikibu, from the series Ukiyo-e Genji by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945580/murasaki-shikibu-from-the-series-ukiyo-e-genji-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669282/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Bamboo Flute and the Potted Tree (Shakuhachi hachi-no-ki), no. 12 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042949/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944676/image-paper-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Roles Reversed, no. 12 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945694/the-roles-reversed-no-from-series-prints-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Sanemori (Yaro Sanemori), no. 10 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054115/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKomachi resting on a stupa, no. 6 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952319/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669283/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEguchi and Love's Fishing Boat (Koi no tsuribune Eguchi), no. 4 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945317/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView licenseShikata nue, from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039705/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license