Vintage green apple psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umenia More Premium ID : 9704541 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 25.58 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpi