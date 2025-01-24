Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagecakepublic domainfoodweddingdessertCovered TureenOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 875 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2915 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLast Supper background, vintage desserts illustration, da Vinci artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7577963/png-artwork-bakery-blackView licenseCover for a Tureenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705705/cover-for-tureenFree Image from public domain licenseWedding cake poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274203/wedding-cake-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseCovered Sauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705572/covered-sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBakery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467760/bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTureenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705755/tureenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseVase by Samson and Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680191/vase-samson-andFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseDiamond shaped two-handled faience covered tureen with four scroll feet, decorated with polychrome flowers and insects;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7459896/image-flowers-birthday-cake-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseSauce tureenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8190537/sauce-tureenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCovered two-handled faience tureen with pierced basket-weave stand; stand decorated with a landscape containing ruins and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7459879/image-border-birthday-cake-seaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTureen with cover and plateauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8143124/tureen-with-cover-and-plateauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687553/platter-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCover for a Sauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705595/cover-for-sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452742/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-templateView licenseTureenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147918/tureenFree Image from public domain licenseHands holding birthday cake, flat illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779691/hands-holding-birthday-cake-flat-illustration-editable-designView licensedomed cover; shell and floral feet; leaf and rocaille rim; repousse handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475950/domed-cover-shell-and-floral-feet-leaf-and-rocaille-rim-repousse-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseCake shop editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12207690/cake-shop-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licenseSugar casterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8165409/sugar-casterFree Image from public domain licenseCake shop editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12207740/cake-shop-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licensePerfume burnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140120/perfume-burnerFree Image from public domain license3D beautiful wedding cake editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458939/beautiful-wedding-cake-editable-remixView licensePlate by Joesph Gaspard Robert Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680727/plate-joesph-gaspard-robert-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor aesthetic illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16414828/elegant-watercolor-aesthetic-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185318/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseWedding cake doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9529251/wedding-cake-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseTureenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079709/tureenFree Image from public domain licenseWedding cake doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9529208/wedding-cake-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseSauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705585/sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWedding cake doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392289/wedding-cake-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licensePilgrim bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211175/pilgrim-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseDessert digital paint, editable pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058572/dessert-digital-paint-editable-pink-backgroundView licenseCover for a Spice Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687536/cover-for-spice-bowlFree Image from public domain license