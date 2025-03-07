rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Kan Shojo in the Mt. Tenpai Scene, from the series Famous Kabuki Plays by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
facebookpersonshadowartjapanese artvintageeyes
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait of Danjuro VII in a Shibaraku Performance
Self-Portrait of Danjuro VII in a Shibaraku Performance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183919/image-faces-paper-frameFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737133/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Ichikawa Monnosuke II in a Shibaraku Performance
Ichikawa Monnosuke II in a Shibaraku Performance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087430/ichikawa-monnosuke-shibaraku-performanceFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Ebizo III as Yanone Goro in Nenriki arahitogami by Torii Kiyonobu II
Ichikawa Ebizo III as Yanone Goro in Nenriki arahitogami by Torii Kiyonobu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640457/ichikawa-ebizo-iii-yanone-goro-nenriki-arahitogami-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine poster template
Lifestyle magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065896/lifestyle-magazine-poster-templateView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Chivalrous Commoner (Gonin Otoko) from the Play "Hatsumonbi kuruwa Soga"
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Chivalrous Commoner (Gonin Otoko) from the Play "Hatsumonbi kuruwa Soga"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116980/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template
Simple life book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373923/simple-life-book-cover-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro as a Samurai by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro as a Samurai by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706233/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366860/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Traveller Beside a Clump of Iris by Katsukawa Shunsho
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Traveller Beside a Clump of Iris by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639271/ichikawa-danjuro-traveller-beside-clump-iris-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Takemura Sadanoshin by Toshusai Sharaku
Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Takemura Sadanoshin by Toshusai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651922/ichikawa-ebizo-takemura-sadanoshin-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160403/standing-figure-actor-the-ichikawa-family-probably-danjuroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Ready to Fight by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Ready to Fight by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612923/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-ready-fight-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160421/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Raizo as Soga No Goro by Katsukawa Shunsho
The Actor Ichikawa Raizo as Soga No Goro by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678796/the-actor-ichikawa-raizo-soga-goro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template book cover template, editable design
Magazine cover template book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660347/magazine-cover-template-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241224/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Woman's galactic eyes png, sparkly makeup
Woman's galactic eyes png, sparkly makeup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781345/womans-galactic-eyes-png-sparkly-makeupView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611656/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783717/womans-galactic-eyes-sparkly-makeupView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Attired in a Purple Haori (Coat)
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Attired in a Purple Haori (Coat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128215/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-attired-purple-haori-coatFree Image from public domain license
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783715/womans-galactic-eyes-sparkly-makeupView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazō in the Role of Kan Shōjō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazō in the Role of Kan Shōjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127263/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-the-role-kan-shojoFree Image from public domain license
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770051/womans-galactic-eyes-sparkly-makeupView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawa
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133708/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Actor, Ichikawa Danjuro I, 1660–1704 as a Woman in Unidentified Role
The Actor, Ichikawa Danjuro I, 1660–1704 as a Woman in Unidentified Role
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8206169/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-1660-1704-woman-unidentified-roleFree Image from public domain license
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
Woman's galactic eyes, sparkly makeup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781356/womans-galactic-eyes-sparkly-makeupView license
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Goro and Ogawa Zengoro as Kudo Suketsune, Torii Kiyonobu
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Goro and Ogawa Zengoro as Kudo Suketsune, Torii Kiyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846242/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731893/idol-interview-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II, 1688–1758
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II, 1688–1758
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185952/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-ii-1688-1758Free Image from public domain license
Summer escape Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Summer escape Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405412/summer-escape-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō V in a Shibaraku Performance
Ichikawa Danjūrō V in a Shibaraku Performance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087337/ichikawa-danjuro-shibaraku-performanceFree Image from public domain license