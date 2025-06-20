Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartvintagepublic domainphotojarpotterycc0Lid for a Jar by Theodorus A C Colenbrander and Rozenburg FactoryOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 995 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2073 x 2501 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseJar by Theodorus A C Colenbrander and Rozenburg Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706921/jar-theodorus-colenbrander-and-rozenburg-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581100/flower-and-butterfly-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCovered Jar by Theodorus A C Colenbrander and Rozenburg Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706938/covered-jar-theodorus-colenbrander-and-rozenburg-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseVase (1902) by Rozenburg pottery and porcelain factory, Sam Schellink Jr and Jurriaan Jurriaan Kokhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129611/photo-image-pattern-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase by Artus Van Brigglehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707667/vase-artus-van-briggleFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Nordic Kitchen Jar, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418671/photo-nordic-kitchen-jar-editable-design-element-setView licenseVase by Pierre Adrien Dalpayrathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697916/vase-pierre-adrien-dalpayratFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseTea Caddy (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142931/tea-caddy-late-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeft Foot from a Statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246963/left-foot-from-statueFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA factory for earthenware, surrounded by vignettes showing the use of clay products. Lithograph by P.A. Belin and C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957290/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220671/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseVase (lid) by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706884/vase-lid-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseArt & craft fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680672/art-craft-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667871/jarFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTomb Figure of Porcupinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8359414/tomb-figure-porcupineFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTeacaddy (lid) by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671942/teacaddy-lid-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGardeners editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751307/gardeners-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFlask with Figures and Lotus (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptian and Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132946/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseNatural products poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13020803/natural-products-poster-templateView licenseFeline-and-Cactus Stirrup Vessel (1200-500 BCE (Early Horizon-Early Intermediate)) by Cupisniquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129930/photo-image-animal-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade pottery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667934/handmade-pottery-instagram-post-templateView licenselead-glazed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654543/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vase editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520118/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseUrn (lid)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679275/urn-lidFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058319/trees-aesthetic-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseUrn (lid)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679265/urn-lidFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057806/trees-aesthetic-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseCover for a Box in the Form of a Snail by Strasbourg Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705603/cover-for-box-the-form-snail-strasbourg-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056671/trees-aesthetic-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseUrn (lid)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679299/urn-lidFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058320/trees-aesthetic-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseTea Caddy with Lid by Staffordshire Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715927/tea-caddy-with-lid-staffordshire-factoryFree Image from public domain license