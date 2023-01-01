https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage black tern bird psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9707864View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1705 x 1706 px | 300 dpi | 24.16 MBSmall JPEG 1199 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1705 x 1706 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage black tern bird psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More