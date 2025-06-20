Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowerbookartjapanese artvintagenaturedesignpublic domainFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Flower Basket (Hanakago) by Kamisaka SekkaOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 816 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7430 x 5052 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Plum (Ume) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707879/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-plum-ume-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Bamboo in Snow (Secchuchiku) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707767/image-flowers-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Fishing Village (Ryoson) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707780/image-flowers-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Spring Field (Haru no tanomo) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707977/image-flowers-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Chrysanthemums (Momoyogusa) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707763/image-flowers-book-patternFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Rising Waves (Tachinami) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707796/image-flowers-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510723/thank-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Autumn Night (Aki no yoru) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707929/image-flowers-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseThank you blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510722/thank-you-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Tugging Boats (Hikibune) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707865/image-flowers-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926771/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Morning Glories (Asagao) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707769/image-flowers-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624453/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Eight Bridges (Yatsuhashi) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707812/image-flowers-book-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759303/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): White Heron (Shirosagi) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707787/image-flowers-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759302/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Yoshino (Yoshino) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707877/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-yoshino-yoshino-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759304/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Fans (Senmen) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707942/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-fans-senmen-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Fulling Silk (Uchiginu) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707891/image-flowers-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Swirling Snow (Tomoe no yuki) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707776/image-paper-flowers-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Small Waves (Komani) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707791/image-texture-flowers-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759316/spring-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Chrysanthemum Boy (Kikujido) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707857/image-cartoon-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Hydrangea (Ajisai) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707831/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-hydrangea-ajisai-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): River in Winter (Fuyu no kawa) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707968/image-flowers-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787423/monet-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Otsu-e (Otsu-e) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707814/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-otsu-e-otsu-e-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain license