Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperflowersfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Six Poetic Immortals (Rokkasen) by Kamisaka SekkaOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 842 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6993 x 4906 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Spring Field (Haru no tanomo) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709125/image-paper-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Late Spring (Boshun) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709101/image-paper-flowers-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Otsu-e (Otsu-e) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709151/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-otsu-e-otsu-e-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Dancing (Odori) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709179/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-dancing-odori-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Chrysanthemum Boy (Kikujido) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709139/image-cartoon-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Shibaraku (Shibaraku) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709184/image-paper-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Rooster (Chabo) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709238/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-rooster-chabo-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Oxherd (Bokudo) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709174/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-oxherd-bokudo-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): God of Thunder (Raijin) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709190/image-paper-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Windswept Pines (Sonarematsu) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709108/image-paper-flowers-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Puppies (Enokoro) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709209/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-puppies-enokoro-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Section of Flower-draped Carts (Hanasashiguruma) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709134/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Court Guard (Eishi) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709129/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-court-guard-eishi-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Chrysanthemum and Paulownia (Kikukiri) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709123/image-paper-flowers-animalFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Farming Village in Spring (Harudenka) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709141/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326953/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Flower-draped Carts by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709143/flowers-hundred-worlds-momoyogusa-flower-draped-carts-kamisaka-sekkaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7744002/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Fulling Silk (Uchiginu) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709099/image-paper-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Flower boat (Hanabune) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709182/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Asazuma in Her Boat (Asazuma-bune) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709171/image-paper-grass-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseFlowers of a Hundred Worlds (Momoyogusa): Idleness (Tsurezure) by Kamisaka Sekkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709157/image-paper-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain license