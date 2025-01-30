rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Maple Leaves and Feather from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Save
Edit Image
leafplanttreeartjapanese artfeathervintagepublic domain
Vintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remix
Vintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327793/vintage-peacock-forest-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Brush, Holder, and Leaves from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Brush, Holder, and Leaves from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709218/image-leaves-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature set
Editable embroidery nature set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997648/editable-embroidery-nature-setView license
Lotus from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Lotus from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709252/lotus-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Shoreline with Birds from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Shoreline with Birds from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709193/image-birds-ocean-seaFree Image from public domain license
Exotic peacock background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic peacock background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696749/exotic-peacock-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crescent Moon from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Crescent Moon from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709194/crescent-moon-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain license
Exotic peacock background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic peacock background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697161/exotic-peacock-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peasant with Basket from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Peasant with Basket from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709242/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059663/editable-flower-border-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
New Ferns from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
New Ferns from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709216/new-ferns-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain license
Flower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919913/flower-border-editable-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Birds in Snow from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Birds in Snow from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709222/birds-snow-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain license
Water texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixel
Water texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067352/png-aesthetic-art-autumnView license
Quail in Grass from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Quail in Grass from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709232/image-grass-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
Moisturizer label template, editable design
Moisturizer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494086/moisturizer-label-template-editable-designView license
Teapot and Cups from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Teapot and Cups from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709198/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mouse from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Mouse from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709239/mouse-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Moths from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
Moths from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709192/moths-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain license
Water texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixel
Water texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067353/png-aesthetic-art-autumnView license
Leaf from Accordion-Style Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Leaf from Accordion-Style Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707515/leaf-from-accordion-style-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Flower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059751/flower-border-editable-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734561/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728097/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728389/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722251/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728145/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728365/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707460/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Autumn Instagram post template
Autumn Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602486/autumn-instagram-post-templateView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728369/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243861/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView license
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
Double-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728768/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license