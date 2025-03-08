Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingmouseMouse from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata ZeshinOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1014 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3549 x 4201 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Cute animal character illustrations element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264489/editable-cute-animal-character-illustrations-element-design-setView licenseBrush, Holder, and Leaves from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709218/image-leaves-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cute animal character designs element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258926/editable-cute-animal-character-designs-element-design-setView licenseLotus from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709252/lotus-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseChef mouse, cooking paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633418/chef-mouse-cooking-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseShoreline with Birds from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709193/image-birds-ocean-seaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530970/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseCrescent Moon from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709194/crescent-moon-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530909/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseMaple Leaves and Feather from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709224/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530900/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licensePeasant with Basket from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709242/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530903/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseNew Ferns from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709216/new-ferns-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15530901/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseBirds in Snow from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709222/birds-snow-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596673/crochet-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuail in Grass from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709232/image-grass-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597059/save-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeapot and Cups from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709198/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseRat family movie time, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645421/rat-family-movie-time-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseMoths from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709192/moths-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseKnitting guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596615/knitting-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Accordion-Style Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707515/leaf-from-accordion-style-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseComputer mouse editable mockup element, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703627/computer-mouse-editable-mockup-element-digital-deviceView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734561/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseBears at Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596858/bears-yellowstone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728097/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseRat family movie time, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645456/rat-family-movie-time-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728389/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licensePeeking animals, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418522/peeking-animals-editable-design-element-setView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728145/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseRat family movie time png, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645367/rat-family-movie-time-png-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728365/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707460/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseCute fox students cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543936/cute-fox-students-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728369/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418347/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728768/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license