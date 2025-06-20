Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingPeasant with Basket from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata ZeshinOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1046 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3620 x 4154 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuail in Grass from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709232/image-grass-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMouse from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709239/mouse-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoths from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709192/moths-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrush, Holder, and Leaves from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709218/image-leaves-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLotus from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709252/lotus-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseShoreline with Birds from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709193/image-birds-ocean-seaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseMaple Leaves and Feather from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709224/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrescent Moon from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709194/crescent-moon-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew Ferns from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709216/new-ferns-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds in Snow from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709222/birds-snow-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeapot and Cups from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709198/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Accordion-Style Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707515/leaf-from-accordion-style-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734561/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728097/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728389/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728145/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728365/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707460/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728369/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-Leaf from Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728768/double-leaf-from-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain license