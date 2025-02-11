Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalflowerplantpatternartvintagefactorydesignStand for a Hen and Chicks Tureen by Chelsea Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4460 x 3568 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt Nouveau editable poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049972/image-butterfly-flower-animalsView licenseCover for a Hen and Chicks Tureen by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706002/cover-for-hen-and-chicks-tureen-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694682/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHen and Chicks Covered Tureen on Stand by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706205/hen-and-chicks-covered-tureen-stand-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHand drawn tropical pattern on a dark green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713062/hand-drawn-tropical-pattern-dark-green-background-editable-designView licenseHen and Chicks Tureen by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705973/hen-and-chicks-tureen-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral border, famous oil painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048382/editable-floral-border-famous-oil-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds on a farm: cockerels, hens, chicks and doves. Etching by F. Place after F. Barlow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999761/image-cartoon-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641672/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseA cockerel with hens and chicks looking for food outside a pig sty. Engraving by P. Tempest, ca. 1690, after F. Barlow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012966/image-dog-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581100/flower-and-butterfly-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds in a farmyard: magpie, sparrow, turkey, dove, cockerel and hen. Etching by J. Griffier after F. Barlow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987392/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView licenseDomestic Cock, Hens, and Chickshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201184/domestic-cock-hens-and-chicksFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829030/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseA broody hen surrounded by her chicks. Engraving by P. Tempest, ca. 1690, after F. Barlow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992208/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530552/tea-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVarious birds: a swan on the water, a hen and chicks on the ground and others perched in a tree. Etching by W. Hollar, ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010909/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bird and flower Ephemera collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124855/editable-bird-and-flower-ephemera-collage-elementView licenseFigure of the Pietà by Joseph Willems and Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724187/figure-the-pieta-joseph-willems-and-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bird and flower Ephemera collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124854/editable-bird-and-flower-ephemera-collage-elementView licenseTwo Turkeys, two hens and four doves a plate for 'A New Drawing Book...of Various Kinds of Birds, Drawn from the Life by Mr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495442/image-art-grass-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseBirds on common land outside a village: hen, cock, hawk, jay, muscovy duck, raven, cuckoo and hoopoe. Etching by F. Place…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987924/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterfly pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814439/png-animal-blank-space-bloomView licenseVintage hen and chicks illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18032242/vintage-hen-and-chicks-illustrationView licensePurple flower goddess background, editable leafy pattern, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689793/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePNG Vintage hen with chickshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17991790/png-vintage-hen-with-chicksView licenseExotic butterfly pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828338/png-animal-blank-space-bloomView licenseA cockerel surrounded by sparrows and a hen pecking the ground. Engraving by P. Tempest, ca. 1690, after F. Barlow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978271/image-cartoon-art-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly png, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581149/flower-and-butterfly-png-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage hen with chickshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18032274/vintage-hen-with-chicksView licenseVintage seamless butterfly patterned background, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881250/png-animal-background-beigeView licensePNG Vintage hen and chicks illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17991787/png-vintage-hen-and-chicks-illustrationView licenseExotic butterfly pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828320/png-animal-blank-space-bloomView licenseDouze Eaux-Fortes et Pointes Seches, XII: Farm Scene with Hens and Rooster (1877) by Auguste Delâtrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783982/image-horse-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterfly pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809441/png-animal-blank-space-bloomView licenseAn eagle swooping for some chicks and being attacked by a cockerel and a farmer waving a broom. Engraving by F. Place, ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970715/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePurple flower goddess background, editable leafy pattern, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630960/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseVintage farmyard poultry illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19135663/vintage-farmyard-poultry-illustrationView license