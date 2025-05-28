rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lineage Portrait of Buddhist Monks
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitadult
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
White-Robed Guanyin by Zhang Yuehu
White-Robed Guanyin by Zhang Yuehu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691861/white-robed-guanyin-zhang-yuehuFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Calligraphy in Semi-Cursive Style (xing-caoshu) by Yueshan Daozong
Calligraphy in Semi-Cursive Style (xing-caoshu) by Yueshan Daozong
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716169/calligraphy-semi-cursive-style-xing-caoshu-yueshan-daozongFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bodhidharma Meditating Facing a Cliff
Bodhidharma Meditating Facing a Cliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692150/bodhidharma-meditating-facing-cliffFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Calligraphy of Five-Character Zen Phrases in Semicursive Script
Calligraphy of Five-Character Zen Phrases in Semicursive Script
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8549607/calligraphy-five-character-zen-phrases-semicursive-scriptFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Waterfowl and Reeds by Liang Kai
Waterfowl and Reeds by Liang Kai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706007/waterfowl-and-reeds-liang-kaiFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Four-Line Poem
Four-Line Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235627/four-line-poemFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Bodhidharma
Bodhidharma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259702/bodhidharmaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Shakyamuni coming down from the mountains
Shakyamuni coming down from the mountains
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310173/shakyamuni-coming-down-from-the-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chinese Poem on Buddhist Teachings
Chinese Poem on Buddhist Teachings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205752/chinese-poem-buddhist-teachingsFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Tenjin Traveling to China
Tenjin Traveling to China
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294432/tenjin-traveling-chinaFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Great Master Seosan by Unidentified artist
Portrait of the Great Master Seosan by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085636/portrait-the-great-master-seosan-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Courtesan as Daruma attributed to Utagawa Toyoharu
Courtesan as Daruma attributed to Utagawa Toyoharu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086980/courtesan-daruma-attributed-utagawa-toyoharuFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Priest Pyeongwondang
Portrait of Priest Pyeongwondang
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922457/portrait-priest-pyeongwondangFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718935/image-lion-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Wintry plum
Wintry plum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304197/wintry-plumFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Elephant)
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Elephant)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718992/image-lion-clouds-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chan master riding a mule
Chan master riding a mule
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316607/chan-master-riding-muleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Life of the Buddha: The Birth of the Buddha, Japan
Life of the Buddha: The Birth of the Buddha, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613493/life-the-buddha-the-birth-the-buddha-japanFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718934/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadra-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719018/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadraFree Image from public domain license