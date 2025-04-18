Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearrowangelpersonartvintagegoldenpublic domainillustrationErato, Muse of Lyrical Poetry by Charles MeynierOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 778 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4050 x 6244 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18814326/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseApollo, God of Light, Eloquence, Poetry and the Fine Arts with Urania, Muse of Astronomy by Charles Meynierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716371/image-animal-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseClio, Muse of History by Charles Meynierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716363/clio-muse-history-charles-meynierFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView licenseCalliope, Muse of Epic Poetry by Charles Meynierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716369/calliope-muse-epic-poetry-charles-meynierFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day voucher editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097368/valentines-day-voucher-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePolyhymnia, Muse of Eloquence by Charles Meynierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716373/polyhymnia-muse-eloquence-charles-meynierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178693/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Fall of the Angels by Auguste Rodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680123/the-fall-the-angels-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178704/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseTerpsichore Lyran (Muse of Lyric Poetry) by Antonio Canovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689240/terpsichore-lyran-muse-lyric-poetry-antonio-canovaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseYoung Woman Arranging Her Earring by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672181/young-woman-arranging-her-earring-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseSophie Crouzet by Louis Hersenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667347/sophie-crouzet-louis-hersentFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061824/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseMadame Case by Eugène Carrièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688889/madame-case-eugene-carriereFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, editable vintage astrology woman, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630918/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseA Painter by Ernest Meissonierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698883/painter-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions png, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588089/social-media-reactions-png-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOn the River by Henri Edmond Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721029/the-river-henri-edmond-crossFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStanding Saint and Saint in Red Cloak (pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678822/standing-saint-and-saint-red-cloak-pairFree Image from public domain licenseCupid fairy field surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint in Red Cloakhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678824/saint-red-cloakFree Image from public domain licenseVintage angel design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239321/vintage-angel-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Man with an Earring by Anonymous Graffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661951/portrait-man-with-earring-anonymous-graffFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Carol, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519472/christmas-carol-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Sirens by Auguste Rodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669043/the-sirens-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Brook by Paul Cézannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679154/the-brook-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492611/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseVase of Flowers by Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657615/vase-flowers-odilon-redonFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseHeroic Head of Pierre de Wissant, One of the Burghers of Calais by Auguste Rodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632395/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage angel design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239289/vintage-angel-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCafé Wepler by Edouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671855/cafe-wepler-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with a Tambourine, in Neoclassical Costumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649606/woman-with-tambourine-neoclassical-costumeFree Image from public domain license