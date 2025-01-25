rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Royal Elephant Ramkali with a Mahout
Save
Edit Image
animalfacepersonartelephantvintagepublic domainillustration
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Maharaja Jagat Singh Hunting by Jugarsi son of Jiva
Maharaja Jagat Singh Hunting by Jugarsi son of Jiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713712/maharaja-jagat-singh-hunting-jugarsi-son-jivaFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
As punishment, the jester’s wife and the Zangi are thrown into fire and the emir’s wife and the mahout are trampled by an…
As punishment, the jester’s wife and the Zangi are thrown into fire and the emir’s wife and the mahout are trampled by an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681321/image-fire-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526489/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Rao Ram Singh I’s Elephant Gone Amok
Rao Ram Singh I’s Elephant Gone Amok
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723893/rao-ram-singh-is-elephant-gone-amokFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526316/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Queen Kaikeyi reminds King Dasharatha about the sacrifices of King Bali and King Shivi, folio 39 from the Ayodhya Kanda…
Queen Kaikeyi reminds King Dasharatha about the sacrifices of King Bali and King Shivi, folio 39 from the Ayodhya Kanda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723927/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
World circus day Instagram post template, editable text
World circus day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623599/world-circus-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maharao Kishor Singh II of Kota (r. 1819–28) Worshiping Krishna as Brij Rajji
Maharao Kishor Singh II of Kota (r. 1819–28) Worshiping Krishna as Brij Rajji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697558/maharao-kishor-singh-kota-r-1819-28-worshiping-krishna-brij-rajjiFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
King Dasharatha sends his chief minister Sumantra to summon Rama, from Chapter 16 of the Ayodhya Kanda (Book of Ayodhya)…
King Dasharatha sends his chief minister Sumantra to summon Rama, from Chapter 16 of the Ayodhya Kanda (Book of Ayodhya)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713218/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949014/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maharana Ari Singh II of Mewar (r. 1761–73) with His Consort on a Terrace
Maharana Ari Singh II of Mewar (r. 1761–73) with His Consort on a Terrace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723807/maharana-ari-singh-mewar-r-1761-73-with-his-consort-terraceFree Image from public domain license
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938211/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The royal priest Shatananda confirms that the four princesses of Mithila should marry the sons of King Dasharatha, from…
The royal priest Shatananda confirms that the four princesses of Mithila should marry the sons of King Dasharatha, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715670/image-background-textures-planeFree Image from public domain license
Animal rights poster template, editable text and design
Animal rights poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709019/animal-rights-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Maharana Jagat Singh II of Mewar (r. 1734–51) Dressed as a Bhil, Hunting Deer at Night
Maharana Jagat Singh II of Mewar (r. 1734–51) Dressed as a Bhil, Hunting Deer at Night
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723903/image-leaf-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Stop poaching poster template, editable text and design
Stop poaching poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706056/stop-poaching-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Ravana and Jatayu, from Chapters 50 and 51 of the Aranya Kanda (Book of the Forest) of Valmiki's Ramayana (Rama’s…
Battle of Ravana and Jatayu, from Chapters 50 and 51 of the Aranya Kanda (Book of the Forest) of Valmiki's Ramayana (Rama’s…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721160/image-fire-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938371/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Prince Amar Singh (1672–1710) Drives His Own Elephant by Mewar Stipple Master
Prince Amar Singh (1672–1710) Drives His Own Elephant by Mewar Stipple Master
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723750/prince-amar-singh-1672-1710-drives-his-own-elephant-mewar-stipple-masterFree Image from public domain license
Editable polygon animal design element set
Editable polygon animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225262/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Maharaja Rai Singh of Bikaner (reigned 1574–1612)
Portrait of Maharaja Rai Singh of Bikaner (reigned 1574–1612)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724219/portrait-maharaja-rai-singh-bikaner-reigned-1574-1612Free Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949013/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maharana Sangram Singh II of Mewar (r. 1710–34) and Stages a Boar Hunt with Tigers at Sadri
Maharana Sangram Singh II of Mewar (r. 1710–34) and Stages a Boar Hunt with Tigers at Sadri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723761/image-arrow-tigers-personFree Image from public domain license
Animal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Animal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640741/animal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The deceitful wife returns to her terrace after caressing her lover, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Night by…
The deceitful wife returns to her terrace after caressing her lover, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Night by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682257/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Animal rights Instagram story template, editable text
Animal rights Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709032/animal-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rama and Lakshmana Fighting Ravana, from a Dashavatara (Ten Incarnations [of Vishnu]) series
Rama and Lakshmana Fighting Ravana, from a Dashavatara (Ten Incarnations [of Vishnu]) series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674377/image-arrow-crowns-handFree Image from public domain license
Animal rights blog banner template, editable text
Animal rights blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709010/animal-rights-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Royal Woman Holding a Flower
Royal Woman Holding a Flower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723950/royal-woman-holding-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Stop poaching social story template, editable Instagram design
Stop poaching social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706093/stop-poaching-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Maharaja Abhai Singh of Marwar (r. 1724–49), Equestrian, Watching Girls Swingingat the Teej Festival
Maharaja Abhai Singh of Marwar (r. 1724–49), Equestrian, Watching Girls Swingingat the Teej Festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723983/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Stop poaching Instagram post template, editable text
Stop poaching Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10904240/stop-poaching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Rao Shiv Singh Chandrawat
Portrait of Rao Shiv Singh Chandrawat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723982/portrait-rao-shiv-singh-chandrawatFree Image from public domain license
Editable polygon animal design element set
Editable polygon animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225085/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView license
The Elephant of Maharana Jai Singh of Mewar (r. 1680–98) Catches a Horse by the Tail
The Elephant of Maharana Jai Singh of Mewar (r. 1680–98) Catches a Horse by the Tail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723847/image-cartoon-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Ephemera circus elephant element png, editable aesthetic design
Ephemera circus elephant element png, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181262/ephemera-circus-elephant-element-png-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Grotesque Dancers Performing
Grotesque Dancers Performing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691649/grotesque-dancers-performingFree Image from public domain license