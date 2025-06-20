Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebirdartvintagedarkdesignpublic domainillustrationblueHalf of a Sleeved TunicOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1184 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3494 x 3542 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEuropean roller bird sticker, exotic botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833093/european-roller-bird-sticker-exotic-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseHalf of a Sleeved Tunichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716959/half-sleeved-tunicFree Image from public domain licenseEuropean roller bird sticker, exotic botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832705/european-roller-bird-sticker-exotic-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseTunic Fragments with Bird-Headed Creaturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716979/tunic-fragments-with-bird-headed-creatureFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862265/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseTunic with Sacrificerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717560/tunic-with-sacrificerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane, bird illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242941/japanese-crane-bird-illustration-editable-designView licenseBand (Headband?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721939/band-headbandFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862258/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseFish-Shaped Appliquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656954/fish-shaped-appliqueFree Image from public domain licenseExotic blue bird mobile wallpaper, vintage flower remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833091/png-android-wallpaper-animal-birdView licenseLoincloth with Feather(?) Motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718461/loincloth-with-feather-motifsFree Image from public domain licenseStudy owl, education graduation collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623158/study-owl-education-graduation-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSleeved Tunichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723401/sleeved-tunicFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseTextile with Diamondshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711160/textile-with-diamondsFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065629/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue grid background, flying bird collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8839233/aesthetic-blue-grid-background-flying-bird-collage-editable-designView licenseShirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8295472/shirtFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue grid background, flying bird collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8839044/aesthetic-blue-grid-background-flying-bird-collage-editable-designView licenseTextilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844950/textileFree Image from public domain licenseBlack background, editable blue peacock border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564904/black-background-editable-blue-peacock-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase Carpethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249450/vase-carpetFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseFragment from Bedcover (Crazy Quilt Block)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006413/fragment-from-bedcover-crazy-quilt-blockFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510785/vintage-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCarpethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121806/carpetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510761/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePanel by Nazcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048593/panel-nazcaFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseWall hanging (pardah)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717110/wall-hanging-pardahFree Image from public domain licenseBlack background, editable blue peacock border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699716/black-background-editable-blue-peacock-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTunichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8295483/tunicFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510743/vintage-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTunichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8347940/tunicFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724211/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHalf of a "Sampot" (Skirt Cloth)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646598/half-sampot-skirt-clothFree Image from public domain licenseEuropean honey buzzard bird, exotic botanical remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833229/european-honey-buzzard-bird-exotic-botanical-remix-sticker-editable-designView licenseHinggihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698723/hinggiFree Image from public domain license