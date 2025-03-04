Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepatternpersonartcollagevintagepublic domainillustrationLarge, multi-armed figure facing leftOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 882 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4346 x 5916 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLarge, multi-armed figure facing outhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717021/large-multi-armed-figure-facing-outFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWoman in profile facing left (by woman painter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717009/woman-profile-facing-left-by-woman-painterFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Figures: woman with two children playing ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717017/three-figures-woman-with-two-children-playing-ballFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Women facing each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717024/two-women-facing-each-otherFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRider and four-legged bovine creature with border of colored squareshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717019/rider-and-four-legged-bovine-creature-with-border-colored-squaresFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRider and four-legged bovine creature in mauve, chartreuse and black palettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717011/rider-and-four-legged-bovine-creature-mauve-chartreuse-and-black-paletteFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345477/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseRider and four-legged creature with floral motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717015/rider-and-four-legged-creature-with-floral-motifFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580773/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseShiva and Nandihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717041/shiva-and-nandiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDevotional painting (female figure)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717007/devotional-painting-female-figureFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581887/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour-armed goddess, with hearts in marginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717045/four-armed-goddess-with-hearts-marginFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseJugglerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698729/jugglerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552149/png-alphonse-mucha-architecture-artView licenseBodhisattva of Compassion as Lokeshvara the Sky Flyer (Khasarpana)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709893/bodhisattva-compassion-lokeshvara-the-sky-flyer-khasarpanaFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseDurga Killing the Demon Mahishahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715664/durga-killing-the-demon-mahishaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMiniature Votive Stupahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698674/miniature-votive-stupaFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaja with his Belovedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708879/raja-with-his-belovedFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347524/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseDiana or Artemis, Goddess of the Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715821/diana-artemis-goddess-the-huntFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseKrishna's Insomnia, Page from a Rasikapriyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660435/krishnas-insomnia-page-from-rasikapriyaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseBangala Raginihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678547/bangala-raginiFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508067/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licenseOne-Faced Linga (Ekamukhalinga)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695692/one-faced-linga-ekamukhalingaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656071/head-beautyFree Image from public domain license