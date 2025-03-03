Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepatternpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationadultThree Figures: woman with two children playing ballOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1053 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3806 x 4336 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseWoman in profile facing left (by woman painter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717009/woman-profile-facing-left-by-woman-painterFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseTwo Women facing each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717024/two-women-facing-each-otherFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShiva and Nandihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717041/shiva-and-nandiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRider and four-legged bovine creature in mauve, chartreuse and black palettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717011/rider-and-four-legged-bovine-creature-mauve-chartreuse-and-black-paletteFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRider and four-legged creature with floral motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717015/rider-and-four-legged-creature-with-floral-motifFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseLarge, multi-armed figure facing outhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717021/large-multi-armed-figure-facing-outFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseLarge, multi-armed figure facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717013/large-multi-armed-figure-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRider and four-legged bovine creature with border of colored squareshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717019/rider-and-four-legged-bovine-creature-with-border-colored-squaresFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDevotional painting (female figure)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717007/devotional-painting-female-figureFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour-armed goddess, with hearts in marginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717045/four-armed-goddess-with-hearts-marginFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseRaja with his Belovedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708879/raja-with-his-belovedFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseYama as Dharma, the Judge of the Deceased with His Consorts (minature stele)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698666/yama-dharma-the-judge-the-deceased-with-his-consorts-minature-steleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSagittariushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722017/sagittariusFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseDurga Killing the Demon Mahishahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715664/durga-killing-the-demon-mahishaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseHead of a Beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656071/head-beautyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration of the Mahabharatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707716/illustration-the-mahabharataFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseGajalakshmi: Lakshmi with Elephantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715837/gajalakshmi-lakshmi-with-elephantsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseKanhara Ragini: Song of Inspiration to Krishna for Killing the Elephant Demon, from the Ragamala Serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708914/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaru Ragini, from Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723897/maru-ragini-from-ragamala-garland-melodiesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Fighting Vanasura's Sons: Scene from the Aniruddha Usha Section of Krishna Lilahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657574/image-face-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license