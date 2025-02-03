rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Four-armed goddess, with hearts in margin
Save
Edit Image
heartspaperflowerspacesfacepatternpersonart
Vintage heart paper, pink flower collage, editable design
Vintage heart paper, pink flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261563/vintage-heart-paper-pink-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Goddess Durga Slaying the Demon Mahisha
Goddess Durga Slaying the Demon Mahisha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490526/goddess-durga-slaying-the-demon-mahishaFree Image from public domain license
Hand gesture illustration, diversity editable design
Hand gesture illustration, diversity editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853664/hand-gesture-illustration-diversity-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva of Compassion as Lokeshvara the Sky Flyer (Khasarpana)
Bodhisattva of Compassion as Lokeshvara the Sky Flyer (Khasarpana)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709893/bodhisattva-compassion-lokeshvara-the-sky-flyer-khasarpanaFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage frame with white editable bread background
Brown vintage frame with white editable bread background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723994/brown-vintage-frame-with-white-editable-bread-backgroundView license
Mahapratisara, the Buddhist Protectress
Mahapratisara, the Buddhist Protectress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328796/mahapratisara-the-buddhist-protectressFree Image from public domain license
Self love woman, self care sticker
Self love woman, self care sticker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548232/self-love-woman-self-care-stickerView license
Rider and four-legged creature with floral motif
Rider and four-legged creature with floral motif
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717015/rider-and-four-legged-creature-with-floral-motifFree Image from public domain license
Self care background, woman hugging herself
Self care background, woman hugging herself
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513136/self-care-background-woman-hugging-herselfView license
Rider and four-legged bovine creature in mauve, chartreuse and black palette
Rider and four-legged bovine creature in mauve, chartreuse and black palette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717011/rider-and-four-legged-bovine-creature-mauve-chartreuse-and-black-paletteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage heart paper, pink flower collage, editable design
Vintage heart paper, pink flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217941/vintage-heart-paper-pink-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Vishnu Riding on Garuda
Vishnu Riding on Garuda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680716/vishnu-riding-garudaFree Image from public domain license
Heart hand gesture, diversity editable design
Heart hand gesture, diversity editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11117964/heart-hand-gesture-diversity-editable-designView license
Goddess Mangala, from a Devi Series
Goddess Mangala, from a Devi Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723800/goddess-mangala-from-devi-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Floral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable design
Floral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166451/floral-heart-frame-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Personification of the Discus
Personification of the Discus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668694/personification-the-discusFree Image from public domain license
Couple aesthetic background, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
Couple aesthetic background, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070182/couple-aesthetic-background-man-and-woman-sitting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Rider and four-legged bovine creature with border of colored squares
Rider and four-legged bovine creature with border of colored squares
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717019/rider-and-four-legged-bovine-creature-with-border-colored-squaresFree Image from public domain license
Couple aesthetic background, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
Couple aesthetic background, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254080/couple-aesthetic-background-man-and-woman-sitting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Shiva and Nandi
Shiva and Nandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717041/shiva-and-nandiFree Image from public domain license
Couple aesthetic frame, instant film photo collage, editable design
Couple aesthetic frame, instant film photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254125/couple-aesthetic-frame-instant-film-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Three Figures: woman with two children playing ball
Three Figures: woman with two children playing ball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717017/three-figures-woman-with-two-children-playing-ballFree Image from public domain license
Fashion mood board mockup, minimal aesthetic
Fashion mood board mockup, minimal aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576318/fashion-mood-board-mockup-minimal-aestheticView license
Woman in profile facing left (by woman painter)
Woman in profile facing left (by woman painter)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717009/woman-profile-facing-left-by-woman-painterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage heart png paper, pink flower collage, editable design
Vintage heart png paper, pink flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259418/vintage-heart-png-paper-pink-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Gauri, India, Maharasthra, Pune
Gauri, India, Maharasthra, Pune
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086459/gauri-india-maharasthra-puneFree Image from public domain license
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021502/editable-rolled-poster-black-floral-designView license
Large, multi-armed figure facing left
Large, multi-armed figure facing left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717013/large-multi-armed-figure-facing-leftFree Image from public domain license
Woman flower yoga desktop wallpaper frame, editable design
Woman flower yoga desktop wallpaper frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174719/woman-flower-yoga-desktop-wallpaper-frame-editable-designView license
Hindu Wedding Ceremony
Hindu Wedding Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933074/hindu-wedding-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Social media campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Social media campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527558/social-media-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Devotional painting (female figure)
Devotional painting (female figure)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717007/devotional-painting-female-figureFree Image from public domain license
Love quote poster template
Love quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516925/love-quote-poster-templateView license
Miniature Votive Stupa
Miniature Votive Stupa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698674/miniature-votive-stupaFree Image from public domain license
Mini heart sign, cute illustration editable design
Mini heart sign, cute illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11117458/mini-heart-sign-cute-illustration-editable-designView license
The Hindu Goddess Shri Lakshmi
The Hindu Goddess Shri Lakshmi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801858/the-hindu-goddess-shri-lakshmiFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop poster template, editable text and design
Art workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501221/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chessman
Chessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8361076/chessmanFree Image from public domain license
Brown aesthetic love background, human heart design
Brown aesthetic love background, human heart design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8515631/brown-aesthetic-love-background-human-heart-designView license
Manchu or Han Chinese Woman’s Formal Headdress
Manchu or Han Chinese Woman’s Formal Headdress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079611/manchu-han-chinese-womans-formal-headdressFree Image from public domain license