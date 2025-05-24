rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Hafiz Abd al-Rahim Khan
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domainillustrationportrait
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Bhima Defeates Duryodhana", Folio from a Razmnama
"Bhima Defeates Duryodhana", Folio from a Razmnama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252887/bhima-defeates-duryodhana-folio-from-razmnamaFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
A Courtier, Possibly Khan Alam, Holding a Spinel and a Deccan Sword by Govardhan and Abd al Rahim the Anbarin Qalam
A Courtier, Possibly Khan Alam, Holding a Spinel and a Deccan Sword by Govardhan and Abd al Rahim the Anbarin Qalam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725482/image-textures-horse-fabricsFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
"Arjuna Battles Raja Tamradhvaja", Folio from a Razmnama, Patron 'Abd al-Rahim ibn Muhammad Bairam Khan Khan-i Khanan
"Arjuna Battles Raja Tamradhvaja", Folio from a Razmnama, Patron 'Abd al-Rahim ibn Muhammad Bairam Khan Khan-i Khanan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185372/image-mahabharata-persian-turkishFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Page of Calligraphy with Stenciled and Painted Borders from a Subhat al-Abrar (Rosary of the Devout) of Jami
Page of Calligraphy with Stenciled and Painted Borders from a Subhat al-Abrar (Rosary of the Devout) of Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613234/image-paper-borders-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Timur distributes gifts from his grandson, the Prince of Multan, from a Zafar-nama (Book of Victories) by Shravana
Timur distributes gifts from his grandson, the Prince of Multan, from a Zafar-nama (Book of Victories) by Shravana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720783/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Head of a Young Man
Head of a Young Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717003/head-young-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
"The White Horse Got Stuck to a Rock in Mount Vindhyachal", Folio from a Razmnama
"The White Horse Got Stuck to a Rock in Mount Vindhyachal", Folio from a Razmnama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254221/image-paper-horse-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Page from a Panj Ganj (Five Treasures) of Abd al-Rahman Jami (Persian, 1414–1492), with two Persianmasnavis: Yusuf va…
Page from a Panj Ganj (Five Treasures) of Abd al-Rahman Jami (Persian, 1414–1492), with two Persianmasnavis: Yusuf va…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721207/image-borders-book-artsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Princess and attendant in trompe l’oeil window by Aqil Khan
Princess and attendant in trompe l’oeil window by Aqil Khan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676113/princess-and-attendant-trompe-loeil-window-aqil-khanFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Husain Ali Khan Entertaining His Brothers (The Sayyid Brothers)
Husain Ali Khan Entertaining His Brothers (The Sayyid Brothers)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721262/husain-ali-khan-entertaining-his-brothers-the-sayyid-brothersFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Maharaja of Kotah Listening to Music and Watching Dancers
Maharaja of Kotah Listening to Music and Watching Dancers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718153/maharaja-kotah-listening-music-and-watching-dancersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Page from the Mirror of Holiness (Mir’at al-quds) by Abd al Rahim the Anbarin Qalam
Page from the Mirror of Holiness (Mir’at al-quds) by Abd al Rahim the Anbarin Qalam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725477/image-textures-horse-bookFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Illustration of the Mahabharata
Illustration of the Mahabharata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707716/illustration-the-mahabharataFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zulaykha in her palace and as an old woman with Joseph, from a Panj Ganj (Five Treasures) of Abd al-Rahman Jami (Persian…
Zulaykha in her palace and as an old woman with Joseph, from a Panj Ganj (Five Treasures) of Abd al-Rahman Jami (Persian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721254/image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sri Raga: An Illustration from a Ragamala Series
Sri Raga: An Illustration from a Ragamala Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721297/sri-raga-illustration-from-ragamala-seriesFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Maharaja Chattarsol of Kotah Shooting Lions
Maharaja Chattarsol of Kotah Shooting Lions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720090/maharaja-chattarsol-kotah-shooting-lionsFree Image from public domain license
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Babur meeting with Sultan Ali Mirza at the Kohik River, from a Babur-nama (Memoirs of Babur)
Babur meeting with Sultan Ali Mirza at the Kohik River, from a Babur-nama (Memoirs of Babur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691663/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The parrot laughs on hearing the Raja of Ujjain’s wife admire her beauty in a mirror, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot:…
The parrot laughs on hearing the Raja of Ujjain’s wife admire her beauty in a mirror, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681846/image-leaves-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Prince with a Hawk
Portrait of a Prince with a Hawk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718922/portrait-prince-with-hawkFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Akrura Drives Krishna and Balarama to Mathura (Isarda Bhagavata Purana)
Akrura Drives Krishna and Balarama to Mathura (Isarda Bhagavata Purana)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691457/akrura-drives-krishna-and-balarama-mathura-isarda-bhagavata-puranaFree Image from public domain license