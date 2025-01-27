Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageroseflowerplantartvintagepublic domainfoodplateLid for a Teapot by Meissen Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1180 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2925 x 2877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBar logo Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688026/bar-logo-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLid for a Teapot by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718491/lid-for-teapot-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseLid for a Teapot by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718521/lid-for-teapot-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licenseSaucer by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719398/saucer-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView licenseJam Pots on Stand (lid) by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719391/jam-pots-stand-lid-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFloral collage with rabbit, flowers, and birds. Vibrant flowers, rabbit, and birds customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669355/image-background-png-flower-transparentView licenseLid for a Teapot by Worcester Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718545/lid-for-teapot-worcester-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103510/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseTray by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728305/tray-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseApple camellia frame, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035554/apple-camellia-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBasin by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708351/basin-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103508/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf Dish by Meissen Porcelain Factory and Johann David Kretschmarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708329/leaf-dish-meissen-porcelain-factory-and-johann-david-kretschmarFree Image from public domain licenseMargarita menu Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004424/margarita-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase (lid) by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706884/vase-lid-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMargarita menu Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688395/margarita-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePlate from the Swan Service by Meissen Porcelain Factory and Johann Joachim Kändlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671781/photo-image-art-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseApple camellia frame, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103638/apple-camellia-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePlate by Henry C Van de Velde and Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714664/plate-henry-van-velde-and-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRose orange border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103509/rose-orange-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTea Caddy (lid) by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708326/tea-caddy-lid-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFloral and animal design with flowers, rabbits, and birds. Vibrant flowers and animals customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611934/image-background-png-flower-transparentView licenseTeapot (lid) by Kloster Veilsdorf Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643615/teapot-lid-kloster-veilsdorf-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseTeapot (lid) by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671935/teapot-lid-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRose orange border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747427/rose-orange-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCover for a Sugar Bowl by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718574/cover-for-sugar-bowl-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseJam Pots on Stand (lid) by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719411/jam-pots-stand-lid-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseSaucer by Meissen Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9634328/saucer-meissen-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf Dish by Meissen Porcelain Factory and Johann David Kretschmarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708427/leaf-dish-meissen-porcelain-factory-and-johann-david-kretschmarFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRound white body, D-shaped handle and spout in the form of an opened mouth animal; purple detailing; large flower…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7460164/image-animal-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseLeaf Dishes by Meissen Porcelain Factory and Johann David Kretschmarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708331/leaf-dishes-meissen-porcelain-factory-and-johann-david-kretschmarFree Image from public domain license