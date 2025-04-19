Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainfoodplatepiephotogameGame Pie Dish (Lid) by Minton Pottery and Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2818 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPumpkin pie Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932890/pumpkin-pie-facebook-post-templateView licenselead-glazed earthenware called 'Majolica' in shape of oblong dish with leaf form flange at bottom, raise figures of foxes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7484167/image-animal-leaf-birthday-cakeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477639/editable-pumpkin-pie-food-digital-artView licenseGame Pie Dish (Dish) by Minton Pottery and Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720327/game-pie-dish-dish-minton-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519331/editable-pumpkin-pie-food-digital-artView licenseGame Pie Dish by Minton Pottery and Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720338/game-pie-dish-minton-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseElevate Your Baking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599713/elevate-your-baking-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate made for Emperor Meiji by Minton Pottery and Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697440/plate-made-for-emperor-meiji-minton-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514881/editable-pumpkin-pie-background-food-digital-artView licensePlate by Minton Pottery and Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711028/plate-minton-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416750/editable-pumpkin-pie-background-food-digital-artView licenseMinton Factory, c.1900. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656132/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaking class Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060818/baking-class-facebook-post-templateView licenseTeapot (lid) by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671935/teapot-lid-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEasy cake recipes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060819/easy-cake-recipes-facebook-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl and Lid (lid)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697037/sugar-bowl-and-lid-lidFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving traditional food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078859/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTeacaddy (lid) by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671942/teacaddy-lid-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152313/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licensePlate by Bristol Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706881/plate-bristol-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pumpkin pie png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476243/editable-pumpkin-pie-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseSaucer by Worcester Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9634311/saucer-worcester-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bakery logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899120/homemade-bakery-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSquare Dish by Worcester Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9634394/square-dish-worcester-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseCakes background, editable digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12054385/cakes-background-editable-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseVegetable Dish by Davenport Pottery and Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637314/vegetable-dish-davenport-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween food Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538446/halloween-food-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePlate by Staffordshire Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632662/plate-staffordshire-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving traditional food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078766/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseStand for a Sauce Tureen by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715940/stand-for-sauce-tureen-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978481/lemon-cheesecake-background-dessert-illustration-editable-designView licenseSaucer by Spode Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643717/saucer-spode-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704644/pumpkin-pie-instagram-post-templateView licenseDish by Worcester Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666287/dish-worcester-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving traditional food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078822/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSaucer by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671237/saucer-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577786/pumpkin-pie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Plate by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671267/small-plate-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978473/lemon-cheesecake-background-dessert-illustration-editable-designView licenseSaucer by Wedgwood Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671287/saucer-wedgwood-factoryFree Image from public domain license