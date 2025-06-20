rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Landscape with Figure and Houses by Claude Emile Schuffenecker
Save
Edit Image
paperarthousesvintagepublic domainillustrationlandscapesdrawings
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study for "Landscape with Figure and Houses" by Claude Emile Schuffenecker
Study for "Landscape with Figure and Houses" by Claude Emile Schuffenecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723244/study-for-landscape-with-figure-and-houses-claude-emile-schuffeneckerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage house element set, editable design
Vintage house element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001000/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView license
Seaweed Gatherers, Yport by Claude Emile Schuffenecker
Seaweed Gatherers, Yport by Claude Emile Schuffenecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719027/seaweed-gatherers-yport-claude-emile-schuffeneckerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage house element set, editable design
Vintage house element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001002/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView license
Study for "Seaweed Gatherers, Yport" by Claude Emile Schuffenecker
Study for "Seaweed Gatherers, Yport" by Claude Emile Schuffenecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725564/study-for-seaweed-gatherers-yport-claude-emile-schuffeneckerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage house element set, editable design
Vintage house element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001004/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView license
The Lamentation
The Lamentation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8265033/the-lamentationFree Image from public domain license
Village blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Village blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059975/png-architecture-art-backgroundView license
The Large Passion: The Last Supper by Albrecht Dürer
The Large Passion: The Last Supper by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649323/the-large-passion-the-last-supper-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Village green background, customizable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Village green background, customizable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059972/png-architecture-art-backgroundView license
Saint-Honorat, Prés d'Arles by Édouard Baldus
Saint-Honorat, Prés d'Arles by Édouard Baldus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719168/saint-honorat-pres-darles-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain license
Village border green background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Village border green background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059938/png-architecture-art-backgroundView license
Landscape with Cows by Émile van Marcke
Landscape with Cows by Émile van Marcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666370/landscape-with-cows-emile-van-marckeFree Image from public domain license
Pinot noir label template, editable design
Pinot noir label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14533900/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView license
Sunrise by Claude Lorrain (Claude Gellée)
Sunrise by Claude Lorrain (Claude Gellée)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611936/sunrise-claude-lorrain-claude-gelleeFree Image from public domain license
Holiday home poster template
Holiday home poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13263437/holiday-home-poster-templateView license
Coast View with the Abduction of Europa by Claude Lorrain Claude Gellée
Coast View with the Abduction of Europa by Claude Lorrain Claude Gellée
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264402/coast-view-with-the-abduction-europa-claude-lorrain-claude-gelleeFree Image from public domain license
Village desktop wallpaper, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Village desktop wallpaper, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067376/png-architecture-art-backgroundView license
Vase (urne Duplessis) (one of a group of three)
Vase (urne Duplessis) (one of a group of three)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145540/vase-urne-duplessis-one-group-threeFree Image from public domain license
Village desktop wallpaper, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Village desktop wallpaper, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067375/png-architecture-art-backgroundView license
Saint Peter of Alcántara by Pedro de Mena
Saint Peter of Alcántara by Pedro de Mena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719386/saint-peter-alcantara-pedro-menaFree Image from public domain license
Village border blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Village border blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059942/png-architecture-art-backgroundView license
Water Lily Pond by Claude Monet
Water Lily Pond by Claude Monet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961745/water-lily-pond-claude-monetFree Image from public domain license
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView license
The Adoration of the Magi by Simon Bening
The Adoration of the Magi by Simon Bening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264998/the-adoration-the-magi-simon-beningFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Landscape with Apollo and the Muses
Landscape with Apollo and the Muses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203461/landscape-with-apollo-and-the-musesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927489/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView license
The Poet Virgil in a Basket
The Poet Virgil in a Basket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273308/the-poet-virgil-basketFree Image from public domain license
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926827/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Portrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264360/portrait-man-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Winter memories, editable Instagram story template
Winter memories, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520638/winter-memories-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Young Woman from Valence by Gustave Doré
Young Woman from Valence by Gustave Doré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624017/young-woman-from-valence-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cropley Ashley-Cooper (Later 6th Earl of Shaftesbury) with His Sister Mary Anne Ashley-Cooper, Later Lady Sturt of Crichel…
Cropley Ashley-Cooper (Later 6th Earl of Shaftesbury) with His Sister Mary Anne Ashley-Cooper, Later Lady Sturt of Crichel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720127/image-background-animal-handFree Image from public domain license
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927492/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Earthly Paradise by Paul Gauguin
Earthly Paradise by Paul Gauguin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962598/earthly-paradise-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain license
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
Christmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927240/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Young Faun and Heron by Frederick MacMonnies
Young Faun and Heron by Frederick MacMonnies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308655/young-faun-and-heron-frederick-macmonniesFree Image from public domain license