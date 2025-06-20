Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperarthousesvintagepublic domainillustrationlandscapesdrawingsLandscape with Figure and Houses by Claude Emile SchuffeneckerOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12168 x 9726 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for "Landscape with Figure and Houses" by Claude Emile Schuffeneckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723244/study-for-landscape-with-figure-and-houses-claude-emile-schuffeneckerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001000/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseSeaweed Gatherers, Yport by Claude Emile Schuffeneckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719027/seaweed-gatherers-yport-claude-emile-schuffeneckerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001002/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseStudy for "Seaweed Gatherers, Yport" by Claude Emile Schuffeneckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725564/study-for-seaweed-gatherers-yport-claude-emile-schuffeneckerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001004/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Lamentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8265033/the-lamentationFree Image from public domain licenseVillage blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059975/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseThe Large Passion: The Last Supper by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649323/the-large-passion-the-last-supper-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseVillage green background, customizable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059972/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseSaint-Honorat, Prés d'Arles by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719168/saint-honorat-pres-darles-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseVillage border green background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059938/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseLandscape with Cows by Émile van Marckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666370/landscape-with-cows-emile-van-marckeFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14533900/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView licenseSunrise by Claude Lorrain (Claude Gellée)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611936/sunrise-claude-lorrain-claude-gelleeFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday home poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13263437/holiday-home-poster-templateView licenseCoast View with the Abduction of Europa by Claude Lorrain Claude Gelléehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264402/coast-view-with-the-abduction-europa-claude-lorrain-claude-gelleeFree Image from public domain licenseVillage desktop wallpaper, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067376/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseVase (urne Duplessis) (one of a group of three)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145540/vase-urne-duplessis-one-group-threeFree Image from public domain licenseVillage desktop wallpaper, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067375/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseSaint Peter of Alcántara by Pedro de Menahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719386/saint-peter-alcantara-pedro-menaFree Image from public domain licenseVillage border blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059942/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseWater Lily Pond by Claude Monethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961745/water-lily-pond-claude-monetFree Image from public domain licenseHousing mortgage, money finance editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Simon Beninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264998/the-adoration-the-magi-simon-beningFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseLandscape with Apollo and the Museshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203461/landscape-with-apollo-and-the-musesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927489/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseThe Poet Virgil in a Baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273308/the-poet-virgil-basketFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926827/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264360/portrait-man-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseWinter memories, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520638/winter-memories-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseYoung Woman from Valence by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624017/young-woman-from-valence-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCropley Ashley-Cooper (Later 6th Earl of Shaftesbury) with His Sister Mary Anne Ashley-Cooper, Later Lady Sturt of Crichel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720127/image-background-animal-handFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927492/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseEarthly Paradise by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962598/earthly-paradise-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic background, gray paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927240/christmas-reindeers-aesthetic-background-gray-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseYoung Faun and Heron by Frederick MacMonnieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308655/young-faun-and-heron-frederick-macmonniesFree Image from public domain license