https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722367Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage lying cat png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9722367View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 3733 x 2986 pxCompatible with :Vintage lying cat png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More