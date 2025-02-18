Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit ImagehorsecowanimalsceneryplanttreepersonartMount Starr King, Yosemite by Albert BierstadtOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 813 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4064 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMount Vesuvius at Midnight by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670979/mount-vesuvius-midnight-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseHorse in village fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664973/horse-village-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Grizzly Giant Sequoia, Mariposa Grove, California by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932660/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664956/enchanted-forest-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMerced River, Yosemite Valley by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182783/merced-river-yosemite-valley-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391183/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView from the Grounds of Mr. Freundt, Mendocino by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14323959/view-from-the-grounds-mr-freundt-mendocino-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseSidney Plains with the Union of the Susquehanna and Unadilla Rivers by Jasper Francis Cropsey. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093392/image-cows-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCalifornia Redwoodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883358/california-redwoodsFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSidney Plains with the Union of the Susquehanna and Unadilla Rivers by Jasper Francis Cropseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932585/image-cows-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmong the Sierra Nevada, California, Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847595/image-vintage-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenselandscape. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656285/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView license"Our Party," Yo Semite Valley. by Charles Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14288977/our-party-semite-valley-charles-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Herwigs by Edouard Antonin Vysekalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931855/the-herwigs-edouard-antonin-vysekalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license"Our Party," Yo Semite Valley. by Charles Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14289038/our-party-semite-valley-charles-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCalifornia Pines by William Keithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932421/california-pines-william-keithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCalifornia Pines by William Keith. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126311/image-background-cloud-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseOur Party, Yosemite Valley, Cal. by Charles Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14288651/our-party-yosemite-valley-cal-charles-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Great California Pear by Wesley Vernierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308589/the-great-california-pear-wesley-vernierFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390950/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Our Party," Yo Semite Valley. by Charles Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14288360/our-party-semite-valley-charles-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661710/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSan Francisco Bay, Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847236/san-francisco-bay-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662389/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSunrise in the Sierras, Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850057/sunrise-the-sierrasFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661847/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePastoral Dells and Peaks by Arthur Bowen Davieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932435/pastoral-dells-and-peaks-arthur-bowen-daviesFree Image from public domain license