Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandsplantpersonartmanvintagefurniturepublic domainWinding Yarn (Interior of a Nantucket Kitchen) by Eastman JohnsonOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 820 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3416 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseBoy Fishing by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723043/boy-fishing-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseStudy of an Old Man by Unknown and Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720035/study-old-man-unknown-and-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Franklin H. Delano by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695493/portrait-franklin-delano-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseA Glass with the Squirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7488631/glass-with-the-squireFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Genio C. Scott by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687914/portrait-genio-scott-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseSwift Dog Strikes an Enemy by Swift Dog (Hunkpapa Lakota/ Teton Sioux, 1845–1925)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613729/image-american-native-dakota-lakotaFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseA Month's Darning by Enoch Wood Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084433/months-darning-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556078/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Brierwood Pipe by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668037/the-brierwood-pipe-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801804/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBoat Builder by John George Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723136/boat-builder-john-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509992/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe Funding Billhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954832/the-funding-billFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642104/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Prisoner of the State (1874) by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789798/prisoner-the-state-1874-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633884/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA medicine man curing a patient. by Seth Eastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373939/medicine-man-curing-patient-seth-eastmanFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage hand holding globe, environment illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642105/png-adult-agriculture-collageView licenseThe Nantucket School of Philosophy (1887) by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129165/the-nantucket-school-philosophy-1887-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseTasting the Sugar by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037893/tasting-the-sugar-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA New England Peddler (1885) by Henry Wolf and Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049552/new-england-peddler-1885-henry-wolf-and-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseMedicine Man Curing a Patient. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651694/image-watercolor-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseA Glass with the Squire (1886) by James David Smillie and Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049698/glass-with-the-squire-1886-james-david-smillie-and-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Man Fishing, Conway, New Hampshire by David Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713207/landscape-with-man-fishing-conway-new-hampshire-david-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseStirrup Spout Bottle: Figure Carrying Deerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8444887/stirrup-spout-bottle-figure-carrying-deerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe Reprimand (c. 1882) by Walter Shirlaw and Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049180/the-reprimand-c-1882-walter-shirlaw-and-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain license