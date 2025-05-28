Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingadultCopy after Raphael's Sistine Madonna by Rudolph GeudtnerOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1022 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4671 x 5485 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSelf-Portrait by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698449/self-portrait-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseSaint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Sixtus, Saint Barbara and angels. Lithograph by F.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978886/image-angel-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child. Engraving by P. Lutz after Raphael.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974483/image-angel-face-christFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseSaint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Sixtus, Saint Barbara and angels. Engraving by A.T. Aikman…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018706/image-angel-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license"Sistine Madonna" by Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248090/sistine-madonna-raphaelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Sixtus, Saint Barbara and angels. Engraving by W. French after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012149/image-angel-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Sixtus, Saint Barbara and angels. Engraving by A. Duncan after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999116/image-angels-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseRaphael's The Sistine Madonna (1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848193/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSusanne (The Artist's Daughter at the Age of Twenty-One) by Daniel Chodowieckihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679702/susanne-the-artists-daughter-the-age-twenty-one-daniel-chodowieckiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Woman by George Richmondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720997/portrait-woman-george-richmondFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Bishop by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675523/head-bishop-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Deposition (verso) by Christian Winkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661587/the-deposition-verso-christian-winkFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Sistine Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691232/the-sistine-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sistine Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099815/the-sistine-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMusicale at the Prellers' by Friedrich Prellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696708/musicale-the-prellers-friedrich-prellerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseTrompe l'Oeil Still Life by Jacobus Cornelis Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676260/trompe-loeil-still-life-jacobus-cornelis-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePassengers for Rhine Steamer (recto) by Heinrich von Mayrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678922/passengers-for-rhine-steamer-recto-heinrich-von-mayrFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseAt Versailles, July 1919 by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646514/versailles-july-1919-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAscension of Christ by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673778/ascension-christ-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of an Old Woman by Hans Holbeinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690829/head-old-woman-hans-holbeinFree Image from public domain license