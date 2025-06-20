Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecowanimalbirdartvintagenaturepublic domainillustrationMorning in New England by James McDougal HartOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 702 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2927 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLearn about animals Instagram template, cute editable design for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433454/learn-about-animals-instagram-template-cute-editable-design-for-kidsView licenseCows in a Field by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677878/cows-field-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseFleecy Clouds by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666317/fleecy-clouds-george-innessFree Image from public domain licensePork label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777789/pork-label-templateView licenseIn the Housatonic Valley by Homer Dodge Martinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650623/the-housatonic-valley-homer-dodge-martinFree Image from public domain licenseCow reading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseHarvest Time by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660700/harvest-time-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612871/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA Stream in the Adirondacks (1859) by James McDougal Harthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128182/stream-the-adirondacks-1859-james-mcdougal-hartFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseMount Starr King, Yosemite by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722960/mount-starr-king-yosemite-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife environment, animal nature editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671193/wildlife-environment-animal-nature-editable-remixView licenseA Calm Watering Place--Extensive and Boundless Scene with Cattle by Alvan Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711434/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseEarly Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125901/early-morning-mid-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseDurham, Connecticut by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650619/durham-connecticut-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993661/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView licenseAutumn Scene in the Adirondacks by William Harthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723032/autumn-scene-the-adirondacks-william-hartFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseThe Violin Player by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9664544/the-violin-player-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459408/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Florence by Thomas Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680600/view-florence-thomas-coleFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459471/farm-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies of Ram Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698072/studies-ram-headsFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993673/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView licenseThe Peaceable Kingdom by Edward Hickshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668692/the-peaceable-kingdom-edward-hicksFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, long-billed cockatoo bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254532/png-animal-birds-branchView licenseHudson River Landscape (1858) by James McDougal Harthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127219/hudson-river-landscape-1858-james-mcdougal-hartFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseNew England Winter Scene by James Merritt Ives and Nathaniel Currierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668728/new-england-winter-scene-james-merritt-ives-and-nathaniel-currierFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseFrederic W. Lincoln, Jr. by James Harvey Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687956/frederic-lincoln-jr-james-harvey-youngFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseRush Gatherers by Nicolaes Berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689381/rush-gatherers-nicolaes-berchemFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseHunter and Indian Guide by C L Woodhousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9712196/hunter-and-indian-guide-woodhouseFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993664/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView licenseFifth Regiment in Mount Vernon Place (1889-1898) by James G Harwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129250/fifth-regiment-mount-vernon-place-1889-1898-james-harwoodFree Image from public domain license