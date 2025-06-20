Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationsheepdrawingsSheep by Rosa BonheurOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 790 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6080 x 4005 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036202/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseLandscape with Castle and Shepherds by Achille Etna Michallonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711497/landscape-with-castle-and-shepherds-achille-etna-michallonFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoar Hunt by Abraham Hondiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679824/boar-hunt-abraham-hondiusFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10895856/natural-wool-facebook-post-templateView licenseClassical Landscape by Pierre Henri de Valencienneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698393/classical-landscape-pierre-henri-valenciennesFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bighorn sheep illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255716/png-animal-bighorn-sheep-brownView licenseView of Muhlendamm (1834) by Johann Friedrich Stockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038425/view-muhlendamm-1834-johann-friedrich-stockFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseAndalusian Bulls (1867) by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128696/andalusian-bulls-1867-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseCopy after Primaticcio's Juno Awakening Sleep by Francesco Primaticciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651480/copy-after-primaticcios-juno-awakening-sleep-francesco-primaticcioFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseCopy of Raphael's Massacre of the Innocents by Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707904/copy-raphaels-massacre-the-innocents-raphaelFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602735/cosmetics-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in a Blue Dress (recto) by Constantin Guyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657049/woman-blue-dress-recto-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseFlowering Bush above an Eroded Bank by Federico Baroccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695436/flowering-bush-above-eroded-bank-federico-barocciFree Image from public domain licenseart of zen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778729/art-zen-instagram-post-templateView licenseA View from Bald Mountain, Orange County, N. Y. by Jasper F Cropseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657068/view-from-bald-mountain-orange-county-jasper-cropseyFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant surreal collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408397/vibrant-surreal-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseFive Equestrian Studies: Cavalrymen by Auguste Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678227/five-equestrian-studies-cavalrymen-auguste-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602876/cosmetics-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAristomenes Mourning the Death of Socrates from the Bewitchment of Meroë (from Book 1 of Apuleius, "The Golden Ass") by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718361/image-books-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape with Cattle (recto) by Jules Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675445/landscape-with-cattle-recto-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118470/sheep-products-poster-templateView licenseInterior of San Giovanni in Laterano, Rome by Martino del Donhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698652/interior-san-giovanni-laterano-rome-martino-del-donFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398246/sheep-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView Near Tivoli (Vue prise à Tivoli) by Jean Achille Benouvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719623/view-near-tivoli-vue-prise-tivoli-jean-achille-benouvilleFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Nativity with the Dream of Joseph by Parmigianinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644382/the-nativity-with-the-dream-joseph-parmigianinoFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness meditation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609249/mindfulness-meditation-instagram-post-templateView license"The German troups received the formal order to spare private property" by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678379/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600038/beauty-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTree Study by Jules Coignethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719102/tree-study-jules-coignetFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485806/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8112586/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580645/stag-deer-and-tree-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Studies of a Woman Wearing an Elaborate Headdress by Anonymous and Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707300/image-book-face-fabricFree Image from public domain license