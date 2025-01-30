rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
India. Calcutta. Harrison Road I with Group of Jogees, after photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
Save
Edit Image
cowanimalpersonlightartbuildingvintageshiva
3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView license
India. Calcutta. Upper Chitpore Road (A), after photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
India. Calcutta. Upper Chitpore Road (A), after photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724205/photo-image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView license
India. Ceylon. Colombo. Street Scene, after photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
India. Ceylon. Colombo. Street Scene, after photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724171/image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Gangā and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
Gangā and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958121/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Ganga and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
Ganga and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266609/image-hindu-gods-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875. Original public domain…
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265201/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707302/reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875.
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951879/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Shiva trampling on animal sages accompanied by deer, during Daksha's sacrifice, Parvati stands to one side. Chromolithograph.
Shiva trampling on animal sages accompanied by deer, during Daksha's sacrifice, Parvati stands to one side. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952928/image-cartoon-face-cowFree Image from public domain license
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
The Dhobi Ghat, Calcutta, India: laundry being washed and hung to dry by the pool. Photograph, ca. 1890.
The Dhobi Ghat, Calcutta, India: laundry being washed and hung to dry by the pool. Photograph, ca. 1890.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959371/photo-image-palm-tree-cow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Page 122: Shiva and Parvati on Nandi bull. Watercolour drawing.
Page 122: Shiva and Parvati on Nandi bull. Watercolour drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953034/page-122-shiva-and-parvati-nandi-bull-watercolour-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
A woman milking a cow with a child, possibly Krishna begging for milk, while a seated cat observes. Chromolithograph.
A woman milking a cow with a child, possibly Krishna begging for milk, while a seated cat observes. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951138/image-cat-cartoon-cowFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
A woman milking a cow with a child, possibly Krishna begging for milk, while a seated cat observes. Chromolithograph.…
A woman milking a cow with a child, possibly Krishna begging for milk, while a seated cat observes. Chromolithograph.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265222/image-cat-hindu-gods-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Visit Italy poster template
Visit Italy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView license
Vishva Rajalakshmi Gomata. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vishva Rajalakshmi Gomata. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275753/image-hindu-god-cows-personFree Image from public domain license
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Shiva with the Ganges flowing from his head and Parvati seated on a tiger skin with Ganesha, Skanda and Nandi bull…
Shiva with the Ganges flowing from his head and Parvati seated on a tiger skin with Ganesha, Skanda and Nandi bull…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951043/image-cartoon-face-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Cheese Instagram story template
Cheese Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716984/cheese-instagram-story-templateView license
Five-headed Shiva playing musical instruments. Coloured transfer lithograph.
Five-headed Shiva playing musical instruments. Coloured transfer lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968713/five-headed-shiva-playing-musical-instruments-coloured-transfer-lithographFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
India. Benares. Aurangzeb's Mosque, after a photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
India. Benares. Aurangzeb's Mosque, after a photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724196/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fresh dairy Instagram story template
Fresh dairy Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716923/fresh-dairy-instagram-story-templateView license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778524/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
The avatar Narasimha (1870), vintage Hindu deity illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
The avatar Narasimha (1870), vintage Hindu deity illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229936/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Shiva and Parvati mounted on Nandi bull in a procession led by Brahma and Hanuman and attendants. Gouache drawing.
Shiva and Parvati mounted on Nandi bull in a procession led by Brahma and Hanuman and attendants. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954165/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645403/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ganesha, West Bengal, Calcutta
Ganesha, West Bengal, Calcutta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086614/ganesha-west-bengal-calcuttaFree Image from public domain license
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Bullfights: Banderillas with Firecrackers by Francisco de Goya
Bullfights: Banderillas with Firecrackers by Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644026/bullfights-banderillas-with-firecrackers-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license