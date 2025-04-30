rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Scenes from the Tale of Genji
Save
Edit Image
cloudsspacesartjapanese artvintagegoldenpublic domainillustration
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721995/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView license
“Butterflies” by Tosa Mitsuyoshi
“Butterflies” by Tosa Mitsuyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087489/butterflies-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017237/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView license
Scenes from the Tales of Ise
Scenes from the Tales of Ise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690047/scenes-from-the-tales-iseFree Image from public domain license
Golden week Instagram post template
Golden week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517310/golden-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Eight Views from The Tale of Genji
Eight Views from The Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8245741/eight-views-from-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Ivy Lane by Fukae Roshu
Ivy Lane by Fukae Roshu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675014/ivy-lane-fukae-roshuFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Netsuke Carved in Shape of Folded Letter on Paper Decorated with Court Motifs
Netsuke Carved in Shape of Folded Letter on Paper Decorated with Court Motifs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113014/netsuke-carved-shape-folded-letter-paper-decorated-with-court-motifsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Horse Race at the Kamo Shrine
Horse Race at the Kamo Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728190/horse-race-the-kamo-shrineFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds fan phone wallpaper, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Flying birds fan phone wallpaper, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8018217/flying-birds-fan-phone-wallpaper-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView license
"Taira no Koremori's Farewell," from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari)
"Taira no Koremori's Farewell," from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234723/taira-koremoris-farewell-from-the-tale-the-heike-heike-monogatariFree Image from public domain license
Moon festival Facebook post template
Moon festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495449/moon-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
Eight Views of Ōmi (Ōmi hakkei)
Eight Views of Ōmi (Ōmi hakkei)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133362/eight-views-omi-omi-hakkeiFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds fan editable element, Japanese ink illustration
Flying birds fan editable element, Japanese ink illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814393/flying-birds-fan-editable-element-japanese-ink-illustrationView license
Imperial Carts (Gosho guruma), Japan
Imperial Carts (Gosho guruma), Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185504/imperial-carts-gosho-gurumaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Facebook post template
Chinese New Year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493699/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japan
"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087436/image-story-taira-maps-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Horse Racing at Kamo Shrine, Japan
Horse Racing at Kamo Shrine, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614085/horse-racing-kamo-shrine-japanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening Mist from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
Evening Mist from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725874/evening-mist-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Fireflies from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
Fireflies from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725949/fireflies-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035806/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Trefoil Knots from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
Trefoil Knots from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725905/trefoil-knots-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670199/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
First Warbler from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
First Warbler from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725889/first-warbler-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Butterflies from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
Butterflies from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725886/butterflies-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template and design
Chinese New Year sale poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725040/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-template-and-designView license
Rack of Clouds from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
Rack of Clouds from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725879/rack-clouds-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565050/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
His Perfumed Highness from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
His Perfumed Highness from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725885/his-perfumed-highness-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669965/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Takebun,” from the Musical Drama “The New Piece” (“Shinkyoku”), Japan
“Takebun,” from the Musical Drama “The New Piece” (“Shinkyoku”), Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613996/takebun-from-the-musical-drama-the-new-piece-shinkyoku-japanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
Branch of Plum from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
Branch of Plum from Album of Illustrations for the Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725903/branch-plum-from-album-illustrations-for-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license