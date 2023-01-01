Vintage iresine plant illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery More Premium ID : 9730194 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1200 x 1680 px | 300 dpi | 14.89 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1200 x 1680 px | 300 dpi