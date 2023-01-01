https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737228Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage senior man png chief magistrate, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9737228View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 843 pxBest Quality PNG 2700 x 1518 pxCompatible with :Vintage senior man png chief magistrate, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More