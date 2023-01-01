https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737232Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage lamp post png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9737232View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 676 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 845 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1126 x 2000 pxCompatible with :Vintage lamp post png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More