https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737304Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage backyard garden border illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9737304View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1613 x 1152 px | 300 dpi | 19.87 MBLarge 1613 x 1152 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage backyard garden border illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More