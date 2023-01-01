https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738685Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage nature watercolor psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9738685View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2867 x 1911 px | 300 dpi | 56.47 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2867 x 1911 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage nature watercolor psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More