https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739195Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage church on hill illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9739195View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1667 x 1667 px | 300 dpi | 22.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1667 x 1667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage church on hill illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More