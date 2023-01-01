https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739686Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Saint Germain-des-Pres, Paris watercolor arcitecture psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9739686View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4891 x 4891 px | 300 dpi | 179.96 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4891 x 4891 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage Saint Germain-des-Pres, Paris watercolor arcitecture psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More