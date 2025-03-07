rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buddha
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingprayer
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Sakyamuni Buddha
Sakyamuni Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707314/sakyamuni-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Miracle of the Dragon
Miracle of the Dragon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710232/miracle-the-dragonFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696391/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadraFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Shakyamuni Triad
Shakyamuni Triad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627134/shakyamuni-triadFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741009/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Bodhidharma Meditating Facing a Cliff
Bodhidharma Meditating Facing a Cliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692150/bodhidharma-meditating-facing-cliffFree Image from public domain license
Prayers echoes Instagram story template
Prayers echoes Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728826/prayers-echoes-instagram-story-templateView license
Madam Han Neefang
Madam Han Neefang
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625533/madam-han-neefangFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Prayer quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686264/prayer-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Seated Arhat with Two Attendants
Seated Arhat with Two Attendants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696657/seated-arhat-with-two-attendantsFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622871/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718935/image-lion-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain license
Muslim prayers poster template
Muslim prayers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061632/muslim-prayers-poster-templateView license
Miroku (Maitreya)
Miroku (Maitreya)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714482/miroku-maitreyaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template
Sunday worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837850/sunday-worship-poster-templateView license
Shakyamuni under the Bodhi Tree
Shakyamuni under the Bodhi Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691583/shakyamuni-under-the-bodhi-treeFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)
Shakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718934/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadra-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Portrait of an Official
Portrait of an Official
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699002/portrait-officialFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070569/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Samantabhadra
Samantabhadra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680853/samantabhadraFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Landscape by Wang Hui
Landscape by Wang Hui
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615011/landscape-wang-huiFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Welcoming Descent of Amida (Amida Raigo)
Welcoming Descent of Amida (Amida Raigo)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673978/welcoming-descent-amida-amida-raigoFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Han Yige
Han Yige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740291/han-yigeFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Welcoming Descent of Amida Buddha (Raigo)
Welcoming Descent of Amida Buddha (Raigo)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711362/welcoming-descent-amida-buddha-raigoFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
White Clouds and Red Trees by Li Jian
White Clouds and Red Trees by Li Jian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692147/white-clouds-and-red-trees-jianFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791324/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seated Amitabha
Seated Amitabha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711731/seated-amitabhaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bamboo in Four Seasons: Spring and Autumn
Bamboo in Four Seasons: Spring and Autumn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716365/bamboo-four-seasons-spring-and-autumnFree Image from public domain license