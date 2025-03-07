Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingprayerBuddhaOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 761 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7487 x 11806 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseSakyamuni Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707314/sakyamuni-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseMiracle of the Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710232/miracle-the-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696391/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadraFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627134/shakyamuni-triadFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741009/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseBodhidharma Meditating Facing a Cliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692150/bodhidharma-meditating-facing-cliffFree Image from public domain licensePrayers echoes Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728826/prayers-echoes-instagram-story-templateView licenseMadam Han Neefanghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625533/madam-han-neefangFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686264/prayer-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseSeated Arhat with Two Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696657/seated-arhat-with-two-attendantsFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622871/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718935/image-lion-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061632/muslim-prayers-poster-templateView licenseMiroku (Maitreya)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714482/miroku-maitreyaFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837850/sunday-worship-poster-templateView licenseShakyamuni under the Bodhi Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691583/shakyamuni-under-the-bodhi-treeFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718934/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadra-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licensePortrait of an Officialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699002/portrait-officialFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070569/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSamantabhadrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680853/samantabhadraFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseLandscape by Wang Huihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615011/landscape-wang-huiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseWelcoming Descent of Amida (Amida Raigo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673978/welcoming-descent-amida-amida-raigoFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseHan Yigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740291/han-yigeFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseWelcoming Descent of Amida Buddha (Raigo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711362/welcoming-descent-amida-buddha-raigoFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhite Clouds and Red Trees by Li Jianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692147/white-clouds-and-red-trees-jianFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791324/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSeated Amitabhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711731/seated-amitabhaFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBamboo in Four Seasons: Spring and Autumnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716365/bamboo-four-seasons-spring-and-autumnFree Image from public domain license