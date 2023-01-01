https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage baseball player png sport, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9742124View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 976 x 1735 pxCompatible with :Vintage baseball player png sport, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More